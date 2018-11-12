Ciera Babb didn’t exactly pick up where she left off following her individual victory in the balance beam at the 2016 4A state gymnastics meet.
When her father, a civilian who works for the Air Force, received an assignment the next year to Ramstein Air Force Base, it marked the end of her high school gymnastics career in Colorado.
Or did it?
“The plan was to stay for three years,” Ciera said. “As it ended up, we weren’t huge fans of Germany, and we got a chance to come back.”
And the senior at Rampart High School surpassed her accomplishments from two years before, winning individual titles in the uneven bars and vault at the 4A state meet, which concluded Nov. 3 at Thornton High School.
“Everything was pretty much the same when I came back (in August),” Babb said. “We had the same coaches and the same girls. It was pretty awesome to get right back into it. It was as if I never left.”
While in Germany, Babb kept her skills in top form, competing for Gymfinity International and even taking her division all-around title at the Mallorca (Spain) Gym Cup in February.
During preliminaries in Thornton, Babb had the top score in the vault and bars but stumbled in the beam and floor exercise, reaching the finals in two fewer events than she had hoped.
Still, she backed up her earlier solid performances with two more, putting her on the podium’s top step, twice.
“I was trying to make finals in four different events, but to go for two events was still pretty exciting for me,” Babb said. “I was pretty excited after the first one, but I still knew I had one more left. It was hard to get back into my game mode, but my coaches settled me down. They just told me to go out there, have fun and treat it like practice.”
The advice worked, and now Babb has three individual gold medals from her high school days competing for the District 20 squad.
Being a senior, it’s all about the future for Babb, who has narrowed her college search to Colorado State, Azusa Pacific (California) and Texas State.
But she knows one thing: college gymnastics probably won’t be in the cards.
Still, her skill set won’t keep her far from the mat.
“I don’t have high hopes for gymnastics in college because of my level at the moment, so I’m thinking cheer might be best for me,” Babb said. “I just want to be able to use my talents gained from gymnastics and I’ll be happy.”
There’s one more event left for Babb before bidding adieu to her competitive career, and it starts Thursday nearly halfway around the world in London.
And she’ll get to reunite with her American and German friends from her former gym.
“That’s pretty crazy that I’ll be competing with my old club team from Germany for my last meet,” Babb said.