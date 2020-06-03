By Joe LaFleur
The hike along the Rampart Reservoir Trail offers spectacular mountain views and allows hikers to pile on the miles. To get there, travel westward along U.S. 24 for a nice drive into the mountains to Woodland Park. Turn right on Baldwin Street/Rampart Range Road, and head northward. After the road swings west, at about 3 miles, turn right at the intersection on Loy Creek Road. Continue for about 1 ½ miles, then turn right on Rampart Range Road (Forest Service Road 300) that travels through forest and then a very large meadow where visitors may see mountain bluebirds and elk in the early morning hours. At the end of the meadow there is a pull off to enjoy one of the finest views around of Pikes Peak Mountain. After about 2 ½ miles, turn left on the Rampart Reservoir Road and continue for about 2 miles to a large parking area on the far side of the dam. The Rampart Reservoir Trail is near the boat ramp at the far end of the lot.
Follow the trail, which will carry you westward along the north shore of the reservoir. This section is preferable during the cooler morning hours as it is more exposed and sunnier. Large rock formations highlight the north shore along with stellar views of Pikes Peak and the reservoir. Hikers will pile on the miles here as the trail meanders in and out of multiple inlets. When hikers reach the eastern end of the reservoir, which is about halfway through the hike, be sure to cross the wooden bridge spanning an inlet canal to the reservoir.
After the bridge, the trail enters shady conifer forest and lush greenery as it works back eastward along the southern shoreline of the reservoir. Listen for the ethereal fluty song of the hermit thrush floating down from the treetops, and the bubbly song of house wrens in shrubby areas. Stick to the main trail that roughly parallels the shoreline until reaching the dam area. Walk across the dam and return to the parking area and start of the hike.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.