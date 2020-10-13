The Rampart High football team began its second season under head coach Troy Ward last Saturday with a 47-0 win home game over Thornton at Garry Berry Stadium.
The Rams were 5-5 in 2019; 5-1 in the Class 4A Pikes Peak League.
Rampart last made the postseason in 2018 under Rob Royer. The Rams were 7-4 with a first-round playoff loss to Loveland.
The Rams will play six regular season games this fall, with the possibility of the playoffs beginning in Week 7. The campaign will conclude with championship games for all classifications on Dec. 5.