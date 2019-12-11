A Rampart High School student is among 27 Girl Scouts from across Colorado to earn the Gold Award Girl Scout distinction, the highest honor in Girl Scouting, after completing Take Action projects benefiting their local communities and those around the world.
Emma Downing remodeled the children’s space for TESSA of Colorado Springs, a nonprofit that helps women, children and other victims escaping abuse. Downing also provided inventory boxes for the residents that can be used to store and catalog their personal belongings.
“I could see that TESSA, despite all of their amazing work, occasionally struggles to create a welcoming space for families staying in their safe house, and especially with creating a space dedicated solely to kids, but still easily managed by parents and safe house staff. I could see that children needed a space where they could just be kids, to allow them to build positive relationships among themselves and with other children, and to escape some of the trauma they have undoubtedly experienced. Similarly, I could see a clear need for a dedicated personal space for the safe house residents to store their belongings,” Downing said of her project.
The Gold Award is earned only by high school Girl Scouts who work to address a local, national or global issue in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change, the Girl Scouts of Colorado said in a statement.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good — and these Girl Scouts embody everything this achievement stands for,” said Stephanie Foote, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “Each of these young women addressed an issue that’s important to her in order to earn her Gold Award, and we congratulate each of these Gold Award Girl Scouts on this momentous accomplishment.”
Learn more about Downing’s project on the Girl Scouts of Colorado blog at tinyurl.com/emma-downing.