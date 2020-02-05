Sean Applebee never considered playing the trumpet until the Mountain Ridge Middle School jazz band inspired him to start.
“I loved the energy of jazz and picked up the trumpet so I could play in the jazz band,” Applebee said.
Practice and perseverance paid dividends for the young musician who was selected to play first trumpet in the Jan. 25 Colorado All-State Jazz Concert. A senior at Rampart High School, Applebee, 18, is the son of Woodmen-area residents Mike Applebee and Vicki Schober.
More than 200 music-lovers, family and friends attended the approximately two-hour concert at The Broadmoor. “I was happy my hard work paid off. I was excited because there are a lot of extremely talented players in this group,” Applebee said.
Mike Applebee added, “Sean has been working hard with this goal in sight and to see him achieve this honor filled us with pride.”
Sean Applebee played with the large school group that performed with the two All-State Honor Jazz Ensemble.
All-State Director Dr. Chip Crotts said the lead trumpeter and drummer have control the horn section, rhythm section and the band and convey the style and the feel of the piece being played, Applebee said. Bear Creek High School student Antonio Giovanetti handled drumset duties this year.
“Consequently, the lead trumpet plays the highest notes and can be often heard cutting through the entire horn section. This is arguably one of the hardest things to do as a trumpet player because projecting over an entire ensemble in the upper register of the instrument requires great control and is very hard to execute correctly,” Applebee said.
“The lead trumpet must be connected with the drummer because they both work to convey dynamics to the whole band. Essentially, the lead trumpet leads the horn section and the band in terms of style, dynamics, and feel.”
Trumpet teacher Mark Hammelev has coached Sean since his freshman year. He also coached Sean’s bandmates, Liberty High School students Ethan Abbott and Carter Teeples, who played second and fifth trumpet.
“He (Hammelev) helped me grasp the fundamentals of the trumpet. He is a fantastic person to work with,” said Applebee, who plans to study music and jazz at the University of Colorado at Boulder or the University of North Texas.
Hammelev praised the three young musicians for their work. “I believe their (Sean, Carter and Ethan) success is due to countless hours of working on foundation and fundamentals as well as constantly improving technique and musicality,” Hammelev said.
“Sean is consistently prepared with lesson assignments, spends a lot of time learning history listening to the trumpet icons and is constantly seeking new information on trumpet. Two years ago Sean made the goal of being lead trumpet in this jazz ensemble and with his sacrifice, passion, and hard work, it’s attainment is well deserved.”
Another instructor, Greg Gisbert, assisted Applebee in honing his skills. Gisbert toured with the Buddy Rich Big Band in 1985 and played with the Woody Herman Big Band from 1987-1989. “He helped me grow and is a huge reason why I made lead trumpet this year. He can make complex concepts easy to understand,” Applebee said.
Applebee practices 2-4 hours daily and lists American jazz trumpeters Clifford Brown and Chet Baker among his musical influences. “When I play songs, I transcribe solos of Brown and Baker. By learning their solos by ear, I get ear training practice and internalize how what they are playing functions in relation to the harmony in the rhythm section,” he said.
Applebee’s mom, Schober, said a strong jazz community supporting these students is the reason for the concert’s success. “It’s a delight to see kids share their talent with a large and diverse audience,” she said.
Students in grades 9-12 may audition for the All-State Jazz Band. Judges this year listened to 239 auditions and chose the top students from small schools (1,100 or fewer students) and large schools (1,101 students or more).
Known for its stringent criteria and performance excellence, the All-State Jazz Concert is regarded as Colorado’s ultimate entertainment experience.
“It is an incredible honor to be selected. About 400 people attend the concert each year, mostly directors, families and friends of the students,” said Program Chair Kevin Whitelaw.