Just over a year ago, then-seniors Allana and Catri Clarke helped parade in the 4A state girls’ swimming-and-diving championship trophy to a standing ovation in a packed gym at Rampart High School.
Laelle Brovold cheered among the spectators, but with mixed feelings. She swam with the Rams as a freshman but decided to step away the following year, electing instead to focus on classwork and performing on her club team.
But on the afternoon of Feb. 22, the junior was front and center, celebrating with her team after the Rams defended their 4A title in the pool nearly two weeks earlier in Thornton.
“I was a little upset at myself that I made the decision not to swim last year,” said Brovold, who placed third in the 200-yard freestyle, sixth in the 500 free and also swam the third leg on the Rams’ record-breaking 200 medley relay at the 4A state meet. “I wanted to swim again this year to help out the team. I knew they had a couple of seniors who were really fast and had graduated.”
It took the urging of a club teammate, Rams freshman Claire Timson, to fully convince Brovold to rejoin her high school team, and that infusion of new talent was a key component in Rampart’s repeat title.
“Knowing that Allana and Catri were going to be gone, I still knew we were going to be strong and a contender to be in the top three,” Rams girls’ coach Dan Greene said. “When I found out Claire and Laelle were coming out, I knew we had a good chance. The new kids came in and swam pretty fast and contributed well, but the big part of it was the girls having that experience from last year. The team as a whole jelled and trained well together.”
The Rams received contributions from every class en route to the school’s 12th team title.
Senior Edenna Chen reset her school and 4A state meet record in the 100 breaststroke, while fellow senior Gabrielle Peltier placed sixth in diving. Another senior, Molly Smith, helped the 200 freestyle relay to a solid eighth-place finish.
Brovold’s efforts in four events highlighted the junior class. Lindsey Immel (state champ in the 100 free and runner-up in the 50 free) and Maggie Buckley (diving champion) gave the sophomore class a solid 1-2 punch, with key contributions also coming from Joey Miller, who registered top-10 finishes in the 200 individual medley and 200 breaststroke.
Plus, newcomers like Timson didn’t swim like rookies; she made her state debut with a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke and placed fifth in the 50 free. Another freshman, Flora Fillere, swam a leg on the 200 free relay that qualified for the finals.
When Timson, Chen, Brovold and Immel combined forces, the result was a 4A state record in the 200 medley relay, breaking the mark set one year before by the Clarke sisters, Chen and Immel.
Overall during the season, Rampart broke eight team records and set seven marks at the Colorado Springs Metro League meet, along with the aforementioned pair of 4A state meet records.
And while it’s tough to say adios to cherished seniors, the next class is always ready to step up and make its mark.
That’s what Brovold is thinking.
“I don’t have any regrets, and I’m glad I came back,” Brovold said. “I’m OK with missing last year, because it helped me progress and get me ready for this season. It was a lot of fun doing both club and team, and I’m really looking forward to my senior year here.”