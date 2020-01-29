The Rampart girls’ swim and dive team hopes to be celebrating a threepeat at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton in mid-February.
The Rams are the two-time defending Class 4A state champs and have all the pieces in place to make a serious run for another title.
“They clearly have a chance,” said Rampart head coach Dan Greene. “I don’t want to say yes or no. We have as good of a chance as Cheyenne Mountain and Mullen.”
Greene’s athletes also like their chances, but they aren’t looking too far ahead.
“We like to focus more on our own team and not what other people think,” said junior sprinter Lindsey Immel, who won gold medals last year on two relay teams and the 100 individual freestyle. “We like to hype each other up and encourage one another.
“If we have a bad meet, we know that we’ll get there by the time state comes around.”
Rampart won last year’s state meet with 366 points. Niwot was second with 303.5, followed by Cheyenne Mountain (299) and Mullen (258).
“We’re pretty strong again this year,” said Rampart junior Johanna Miller, who was part of the 400-yard free relay winning team last year. “Especially the middle swimmers. They’ve been improving their times.”
Miller added that team camaraderie is very good. “We’re like sisters,” she said. “We create that bond. We have a lot of fun together.”
Rampart senior Laelle Brovold started swimming for the Rams as a freshman, sat out her sophomore year, and then rejoined the team as a junior to help it to the state title.
“My freshman year we were nowhere close to winning state,” she said. “We had a team of about eight who did relatively well for our size.
“Coming back last year we were a larger team, a faster team. It was great how we all came together.”
Last year, Brovold was part of the Rams’ state record in the IM relay.
Sophomore Claire Timson swam on two gold-medal-winning relay teams last year and was second in the 100 individual backstroke. She was honored along with her teammates about a month after last year’s state meet when Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers held an event at the Olympic Training Center. The Rams picked up pointers from Olympic Gold medalist Olivia Smoliga.
“That was a really cool experience and I definitely wasn’t expecting to have that much attention on us,” she said. “At the end of the day I think of this team as my family and my best friends, and I really don’t think of us being this super-fast team. This is just my team.”
Rams junior diver Maggie Buckley won state last year and finished second as a freshman.
“I’m looking for consistency right now, because that’s what’s going to pay off at state,” Buckley said. “I have all the dives. It’s just perfecting them now.”
Over the next couple of weeks, Greene will be working with his team to refine their skills.
“We’ll be working on our stroke work and a lot of last-minute details,” he said. “We have to get plenty of rest and stay healthy. Be smart with eating and sleeping.”