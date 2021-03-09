The Rampart boys’ basketball team concluded its regular season on March 3 with an 80-45 Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference victory over Palmer Ridge.
Senior Tyler Edwards led Rampart with 14 points. Also scoring in double figures were seniors Cole Bowen and Colby Shepherd, each with 10 points. Scoring nine points each were senior Jamil Jones and Dante Wydra.
The Rams (9-4) qualified for the Class 5A state tournament. They played their first-round game on Tuesday, but results were not available by press time.
Rampart opened its season by winning six of its first seven games. The lone loss was to Smoky Hill, 81-80.
The Rams’ other regular season losses were to Liberty (75-72), Lewis-Palmer (78-65) and Douglas County (83-74).
Three Rampart players averaged double figures in points during the regular season: Edwards (15.7 points per game), Bowen (14.3) and Wydra (14.3).
Bowen led the team in rebounds with 5.3 per game.