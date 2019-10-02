A trio of film events is coming to Colorado Springs, promising to raise your level of stoke. Whether you’re dreaming of winter glory or looking to fuel your next rock climb, mark your calendar:
“Winterland” by Teton Gravity Research
Doors at 6 p.m., Oct. 9 at Stargazers Theatre. Tickets: $12, tetongravity.com/films/winterland.
Following up on the ski and snowboard film that Powder Magazine called the best of 2018, TGR returns with a feast for the eyes spanning fabled terrain from the Chugach Mountains of Alaska to the Lofoten Islands of Norway.
“Winterland” anchors the winter kickoff party at Stargazers. Ticket-holders will have a chance to win trips to Sierra Nevada’s beer camp in California and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Other prizes will be handed out from industry leaders Atomic, Volkl and The North Face.
Reel Rock 14
7 p.m., Oct. 30 at Colorado College’s Armstrong Theatre. Tickets: $20, reelrocktour.com.
A pair of Colorado College grads once again take their film tour around the world — and once again, Peter Mortimer and Josh Lowell haven’t forgotten their alma mater.
In “The High Road,” one of bouldering’s brightest women soars to heights well above the no-fall zone. In “United States of Joe’s,” two cultures collide, one that makes up the conservative base of a valley in Utah, another defined by crag-obsessed hippies.
And then there’s the main attraction: Alex Honnold of “Free Solo” fame attempts to reclaim his speed record on the Nose of El Capitan.
Warren Miller’s
“Timeless”
Screening at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, Pikes Peak Center. Tickets: $23, pikespeakcenter.com.
Warren Miller put out his first ski film 70 years ago. The entertainment company in his name carries on his legacy with a simple title honoring the enduring spirit of the sport.
In “Timeless,” that’s found in the far-flung steeps of British Columbia, the European Alps and beyond. Come, too, for deals on lift tickets and gear.
