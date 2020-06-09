I cling to my habits like they’re precious pearls. They’re personal, and they’re mine — even the really awful ones are hard to give up.
The worst habit I developed was smoking cigarettes. I started at 12 years old. Smoking gave me something in common with other people and was a way to make friends. Cigarettes calmed my appetite when there was no food to eat. A pack of smokes was good for 20 interactions or 20 meals. I suppose kids start smoking for the same reasons today.
I should have quit smoking as soon as I was earning my own money, buying my own food and learning to make friends based on values instead of bad habits. But habits are addictive, and I came to rely on cigarettes for other things. They became my go-to mechanism for giving myself a time-out from stress. When work became too intense, I’d step out for a smoke. When the bills were too much to handle, I’d sit on the front step, light up and figure out how to pay them.
Smoking was the one constant in my life that I could always count on. When I plucked a fresh cigarette from a pack, I didn’t see it as a new one. It was the same cigarette, the same loyal friend, called on for comfort over and over again. Back then, if you had told me I should quit smoking for my kids I’d tell you to mind your own business. If you warned me about the dangers to my health, I’d laugh in your face. I knew exactly how toxic cigarettes were, but that didn’t matter. To quit smoking, I had to want to quit, and that meant abandoning my oldest, most faithful friend.
I did quit smoking, but not intentionally. When I decided to climb Mount Rainier a few years back, with just three months to get in tip-top shape, I hit the gym hard. I piled 50 pounds of plates into a backpack and climbed onto the stair stepper. Within minutes, I felt like I was going to die. Drenched in sweat and gasping for air, I questioned whether I’d be fit enough to do the trip.
The team consisted of me and seven guys I knew, and I would be roped to three of them. We had to rope up so if one of us slid down the glacier or fell into a crevasse, the other three could self-arrest to stop the fall, then set up a pulley system to haul the fallen person up. On a roped team, if one person turns around, everyone has to turn around. I thought about all the glacier travel training we’d done, the crevasse rescue drills, and the timed pulley setups. I thought about the investment everyone had made in permits, plane tickets, and gear, and the five vacation days we were all taking from our jobs. If my lack of cardio training turned my team around short of the summit, I might want to throw myself into a crevasse.
With three months to go, I realized the fastest route to better health was to stop smoking. I planned to give up cigarettes just long enough to do the trip — no longer, and certainly not forever. For some reason, quitting temporarily was easy. I just stopped. Training was still tough, but at least I didn’t feel like I was going to have a heart attack. Not smoking gave me the edge I needed to get in shape, and all eight of us made it to the summit of Mount Rainier without a hitch.
When I got home, I couldn’t wait to light up, thinking about how good that cigarette was going to taste. I drove to the gas station, but before getting out of the car, I twisted the lid off my car’s makeshift ashtray, a glass jar. A powerful odor hit me in the face — rotten and rancid, like sweaty, smelly socks that had decomposed, been reconstituted, and burned. Peeeeeee-yew! Now I knew what someone meant when they said, “You smell like an ashtray.” I tossed the jar in the trash and drove home. That was the end of my 35-year smoking career.
Now and then, I run into old friends who still smoke. I want to tell them that it’s never too late to quit, but I know they won’t hear me. You can’t quit until you want to quit. If they did listen, I would tell them to find their own Mount Rainier — something to look forward to. Or their own crevasse — something that terrifies them.
This virus that’s going around is pretty scary, I’d say, especially for smokers. Giving up cigarettes temporarily, from the summer solstice on June 20 to the fall equinox on Sept. 22, could give you a healthy edge. It’s just three months. Save that cigarette money for something special while you lower your risk of getting really sick from the virus. It’s a double win. And if at the end of those three months you want to start smoking again, you can. It’s not like you’re quitting forever, or for good. Just for now.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.