For an easy winter hike, take a short trip to Manitou Springs and the top of Red Mountain.
At only 2.5 miles roundtrip, this route also provides a quick workout with a fairly steep climb of about 800 feet in 1.25 miles to the 7,375-foot summit. Winter season is also a great time to avoid the crowds in Manitou.
Park at Memorial Park, where hikers can catch a shuttle bus or stroll through rustic Manitou for about a mile to the trailhead. From the park, walk about a half-mile west on Manitou Avenue to Ruxton Avenue, then continue up Ruxton for about a half-mile to the Iron Springs Trailhead for the Intemann Trail on the left at Spring Street.
Near the trailhead stop at the gazebo-covered Iron Springs faucet to get your daily supply of iron from the rusty tasting water flowing from the tap. Interpretive signage tells the story of naturally carbonated mineral water that put the “Springs” in Manitou Springs. Follow the Intemann Trail for about a half-mile to the Red Mountain Trail on the right, passing through foothills shrubland habitat with some scattered Douglas fir.
Climb up the steeper Red Mountain Trail, sticking to the main route heading southward then swinging east up to the top of Red Mountain after about .75 miles. Take a break to enjoy a 360-degree view with the Great Plains to the east, Williams Canyon to the north and Pikes Peak to the west. Like the Manitou Incline, historically Red Mountain had an incline train and some of the summit structures are still visible, including remnants of an old dance floor. Retrace the route back to the trailhead.
This short hike leaves time for a post-hike reward in Manitou of lunch or at least some ice cream.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.