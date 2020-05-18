The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. It's now called Experian
4. You can draw it
7. Very fast aircraft
10. Go quickly
11. Fifth note of a major scale
12. Biochemical abbreviation
13. Make somebody laugh
15. Returned material authorization (abbr.)
16. City in NE Morocco
19. Colorless gas
21. NE football player
23. A snake is one
24. Small spot
25. Inform
26. Republic of Ireland
27. Large statues
30. Documents about an individual
34. Helps little firms
35. Namibia's former name
36. Large insects
41. Thirsty
45. A well-defined track or path
46. One who utilizes
47. Plant-eating mammals
50. Not in tip-top shape
54. Alternate names
55. A part of a broadcast serial
56. City in central Italy
57. LOTR actor McKellen
59. Trees provide it
60. Men's fashion accessory
61. Type of screen
62. Snakelike fish
63. Possesses
64. When you aim to get there
65. Tooth caregiver
CLUES DOWN
1. Hit heavily
2. Italian rice dish
3. Some are cocktail
4. A citizen of Israel
5. Read-only memory
6. Passed by
7. Northern diving ducks
8. References
9. Iranian language
13. Swiss river
14. Woman (French)
17. Gov't department (abbr.)
18. Consumed
20. Ailments
22. Balkan Jewish appetizer
27. Reciprocal of a sine
28. Skywalker mentor __-Wan
29. Resinous secretion of insects
31. Similar
32. Female sheep
33. Cool!
37. Borders the Adriatic Sea
38. Flowers
39. It's sometimes upped
40. Immobile
41. Female body parts
42. Common request
43. Made a second thrust
44. Fell into deep sleep
47. Subway resident
48. Brew
49. The event of being born
51. Aspirations
52. Doctor of Education
53. Punk musician __ Dee Ramone
58. A subdivision of a play
Warning: Puzzle answers below
***
***
***
***
***
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS