The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. Swiss shoe company
5. __ Caesar, comedian
8. __ and flow
11. Horsefly
13. Egyptian pharaoh
14. African nation
15. Tony-winning actress Daisy
16. Initial public offering
17. Long-winding ridge
18. Guinea peoples
20. Fellow
21. About aviation
22. Able to make amends
25. Easy to perceive
30. Cut off
31. Northeast Thai language
32. Earthy pigment
33. Water nymphs
38. Returned material authorization (abbr.)
41. Those who deal
43. Apply a new fabric
45. Confusions
48. 'To __ his own'
49. Lowest point of a ridge between two peaks
50. Heavy cavalry sword
55. Partner to pain
56. A type of savings account
57. In a way, felt pain
59. Wide-beamed sailing dinghy
60. Consume
61. Jewish spiritual leader
62. Body part
63. Midway between south and southeast
64. Cheek
CLUES DOWN
1. Indicates a certain time (abbr.)
2. Expression of sorrow or pity
3. Central American lizard
4. Muslim military commanders
5. One who takes to the seas
6. Select jury
7. Parts of the small intestine
8. Painter's accessory
9. Honk
10. Ballpoint pen
12. Large, dark antelope
14. Ancient kingdom near Dead Sea
19. Exhausts
23. __-bo: exercise system
24. Not written in any key or mode
25. Chinese principle underlying the universe
26. Corpuscle count (abbr.)
27. Powdery, post-burning residue
28. Company that rings receipts
29. Rugged mountain range
34. Commercials
35. NY football player
36. A form of be
37. Soviet Socialist Republic
39. Kindnesses
40. Natural electrical phenomenons
41. Your
42. Diana __, singer
44. Upper surface of the mouth
45. National capital
46. Fluid in Greek mythology
47. Renowned jazz trumpeter
48. Freedom from difficulty
51. Swiss river
52. Prejudice
53. Actor Idris
54. Revolutionaries
58. Criticize
Warning: Puzzle answers below
***
***
***
***
***
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS