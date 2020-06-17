The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. Japanese classical theater
4. Chess pieces
9. Pieces of writing
14. Doctors' group
15. Capital of Guam
16. Type of turtle
17. Swiss river
18. MLB Hall of Famer
20. Places to sit
22. Fancy rides
23. One of Washington's Tri-Cities
24. Without class
28. Male child
29. Keeps you cool
30. Biblical place
31. Italian city
33. District in central Turkey
37. Job for a grad student
38. Central nervous system
39. Arrange in steps
41. Witch
42. Promotional material
43. Having certain appendages
44. Approaches
46. One who did it (slang)
49. Of I
50. Blood relation
51. Works out
55. Female given name
58. Isaac's mother (Bib.)
59. Makes someone happy
60. Creative
64. Small, faint constellation
65. S. American trees
66. Makes simpler
67. Neither
68. We all need it
69. Unique plastic utensil
70. Thyroid-stimulating hormone (abbr.)
CLUES DOWN
1. Civil Rights group
2. Metropolis
3. Badgers
4. Regular business given to a store
5. Gets older
6. A bundle of banknotes
7. Midway between north and northwest
8. Takes to the sea
9. Prestigious film prize: __ d'or
10. Baltimore ballplayer
11. Removed
12. Term of respect
13. Genus containing pigs
19. Illumined
21. One who symbolizes something
24. Member of a Turkic people
25. The academic world
26. 'Key to the Highway' bluesman
27. Hang-ups
31. Long, leafless flower stalk
32. Categorize
34. Loads
35. Indicates position
36. Unreasonable
40. Dorm worker
41. Dweller
45. Welsh female name meaning 'snow'
47. Offering again
48. National capital
52. Firm, dry and brittle
53. 007's creator
54. Allied H.Q.
56. Mackerels
57. Month of the Hindu year
59. Not odd
60. Belonging to a thing
61. 'Boardwalk Empire' actress Gretchen
62. Religion
63. Equal, prefix
Puzzle answers below
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS