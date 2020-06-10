The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. American composer

6. Very fast aircraft

9. Workplaces

13. A mount on a surface

14. Small freshwater fish

15. Double-reed instrument

16. Canadian flyers

17. Famed astronomer

18. Smooth, shiny fabric

19. Profited

21. Conspiracy

22. Infections

23. Chum

24. Secondary school (abbr.)

25. Resistance unit

28. Sound unit

29. Ancient city of Egypt

31. Crease

33. Polished

36. For goodness __!

38. College basketball tournament

39. Scorches

41. Describe precisely

44. Thick piece of something

45. Frocks

46. Indicates near

48. Senior enlisted US Army member

49. A note added to a letter

51. A nose or snout

52. Clumsy

54. Satisfied to the fullest

56. Display of strong feeling

60. Popular awards show

61. Cuisine style

62. Expresses pleasure

63. Monetary unit of the Maldives

64. Utah city

65. Fight

66. Messenger ribonucleic acid

67. Body part

68. Suspiciously reluctant

CLUES DOWN

1. Fruit of the service tree

2. At some prior time

3. Mongolian city __ Bator

4. Strongboxes

5. Russian river

6. Gurus

7. Horse mackerel

8. Pearl Jam's debut album

9. Confines

10. First month of Jewish ecclesiastical year

11. Famed Idaho politician

12. Prevents from seeing

14. Indicate time

17. Male parents

20. Tab on a key ring

21. The Great Dog constellation: __ Major

23. Frying necessity

25. Former CIA

26. The leader

27. Produces

29. London soccer club

30. Closes

32. Region in the western Pacific Ocean

34. Not present

35. Small drink of whiskey

37. Begat

40. Helps little firms

42. Pointed end of a pen

43. Fencing swords

47. Inches per minute (abbr.)

49. Hymn

50. Philippine island

52. Flemish names of Ypres

53. A way to inform

55. Small lake

56. Linear unit

57. Central Japanese city

58. Partially burn

59. Sports award

61. Part of your foot

65. Atomic #21

Puzzle answers below

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 6-10
SU Answers 6-10

