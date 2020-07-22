The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. One-time world power

5. Central Florida city

10. Winged nut

12. Elevate spiritually

14. Creative

16. It cools your home

18. Woman (French)

19. '60 Minutes' network

20. Old World lizard

22. Swiss river

23. Ethnic group of Cambodians

25. Abba __, Israeli politician

26. Tire measurement

27. Affirmative

28. Thrust horse power (abbr.)

30. One point north of due east

31. A type of 'pet'

33. Tech giant

35. European nation

37. Fencing swords

38. Acquired

40. Origin

41. Cashless payment interface (abbr.)

42. Pouch

44. Peter's last name

45. Inclined

48. Palestinian territory __ Strip

50. A type of syrup

52. Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!

53. Weather Underground activist

55. Run batted in

56. Frozen water

57. Sodium

58. Philly specialty

63. Cuts the wool off

65. Rules

66. Icelandic literary works

67. Tattled

CLUES DOWN

1. 'Pulp Fiction' actress Thurman

2. Actors' organization

3. Conscientious investment approach (abbr.)

4. Ranch (Spanish)

5. Beginning

6. Index

7. Portuguese wine

8. A feudal superior

9. Military brach (abbr.)

10. Lithuanian given name

11. A way to become different

13. Able to be domesticated

15. Defensive nuclear weapon

17. Hosts film festival

18. Shows you how to get there

21. Arranged alphabetically

23. S. Thai isthmus

24. The 17th letter of the Greek alphabet

27. Woods

29. Make yourself attractive

32. Concealed

34. Large primate

35. A favorite saying of a sect or political group

36. Tropical fruits

39. Obstruct

40. Car mechanics group

43. Stroke gently

44. They're in your toolbox

46. Throngs

47. One and only

49. In a way, bent

51. 'Downton Abbey' broadcaster

54. Herring-like fish

59. A major division of geological time

60. Vast body of water

61. Cannister

62. Encourage

64. The man

Puzzle answers below

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 07-22
SU Answers 07-22

