The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. Sound unit

4. Trim by cutting

8. Small buffalo

10. Ancient manuscript

11. Look angry or sullen

12. Glum

13. Northern Zambia peoples

15. Central

16. Collector of birds' eggs

17. Misbehavior

18. Top of the line

21. Political action committee

22. Have already done

23. Al Bundy's wife

24. Entertainment channel

25. Holiday (informal)

26. The common gibbon

27. Legendary actress

34. Seasoned sausages

35. Bluish greens

36. Ridiculed

37. Three-dimensional arrangement

38. Emerged

39. Type of protein

40. Denmark natives

41. Leak slowly through

42. Expression of sorrow or pity

43. Midway between south and southeast

CLUES DOWN

1. Artistic dancing

2. Plenty

3. Act leisurely

4. Serve as a warning

5. Admired lovingly

6. Leftover oil from distillation process

7. Company officer

9. Egyptian unit of capacity

10. One transmits information

12. Middle layer of an embryo

14. Form of 'to be'

15. Cairo Regional Airport

17. Partner to cheese

19. Sample

20. A shirt may have none

23. Public gatherings

24. Disallow

25. Overnight suitcases

26. French river

27. Where boats dock

28. Top of a pot

29. Type of drug

30. City along the Rhine

31. Animal disease

32. They go in martinis

33. A way to break away

34. Intermediate ecological stage

36. Baby term for father

Puzzle answers below

***

***

***

***

***

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 07-15
SU Answers 07-15

