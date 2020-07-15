The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. Sound unit
4. Trim by cutting
8. Small buffalo
10. Ancient manuscript
11. Look angry or sullen
12. Glum
13. Northern Zambia peoples
15. Central
16. Collector of birds' eggs
17. Misbehavior
18. Top of the line
21. Political action committee
22. Have already done
23. Al Bundy's wife
24. Entertainment channel
25. Holiday (informal)
26. The common gibbon
27. Legendary actress
34. Seasoned sausages
35. Bluish greens
36. Ridiculed
37. Three-dimensional arrangement
38. Emerged
39. Type of protein
40. Denmark natives
41. Leak slowly through
42. Expression of sorrow or pity
43. Midway between south and southeast
CLUES DOWN
1. Artistic dancing
2. Plenty
3. Act leisurely
4. Serve as a warning
5. Admired lovingly
6. Leftover oil from distillation process
7. Company officer
9. Egyptian unit of capacity
10. One transmits information
12. Middle layer of an embryo
14. Form of 'to be'
15. Cairo Regional Airport
17. Partner to cheese
19. Sample
20. A shirt may have none
23. Public gatherings
24. Disallow
25. Overnight suitcases
26. French river
27. Where boats dock
28. Top of a pot
29. Type of drug
30. City along the Rhine
31. Animal disease
32. They go in martinis
33. A way to break away
34. Intermediate ecological stage
36. Baby term for father
Puzzle answers below
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS