The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. African nation
7. __ fi (slang)
10. Not arranged according to size
12. A demand for a show of hands in a card game
13. Having a play of lustrous rainbowlike colors
14. Panama has one
15. Taking legal action
16. Top of the body
17. Part of (abbr.)
18. Soul and calypso song
19. Murres
21. Irish river
22. Accepts as true
27. The Bay State
28. 1950s Hollywood icon
33. Blood type
34. In a way, became lost
36. Large primate
37. A spongelike cake leavened with yeast
38. Mama __, folk singer
39. Visual metaphor (computers)
40. Trim by cutting
41. Small group of people
44. Pulitzer-winning scientist
45. Unique S. American mammal
48. Energy, style and enthusiasm
49. One who works for you
50. Snakelike fish
51. Consumers
CLUES DOWN
1. Cylindrical sacs
2. Extinct North Germanic language
3. Late rocker Allman
4. Word element meaning ear
5. Amino acid (abbr.)
6. Promotions
7. Actress Lathan
8. Clothed
9. Unwell
10. Loosen
11. Cephalopod mollusks
12. __ at Obdurata: Harmful papal bull
14. Musical composition
17. Irish bar
18. Greek island
20. Afflict
23. Goes by
24. Ambience
25. Video game manufacturer
26. Surplus Marketing Administration
29. Football position
30. Electronic musical style (abbr.)
31. Furniture with open shelves
32. Clouds of gas in outer space
35. Indian midwife
36. Packers' signal caller
38. Secret political clique
40. Cry weakly
41. Gomer __, marine
42. Academic Bill of Rights
43. Negatives
44. Hip hop icon Kool Moe __
Puzzle answers below
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS