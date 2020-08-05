The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. Opposite of on
4. Creator
10. No seats available
11. About springtime
12. Flagship ESPN show (abbr.)
14. Automobile
15. A matchup
16. Porous volcanic rock
18. Utter repeatedly
22. Not written in any key
23. Revolved
24. Archrival
26. Within
27. Smoker's accessory
28. Disfigure
30. Primordial matter
31. Thrust horse power (abbr.)
34. Kisses
36. Some is iced
37. A way to derive
39. Unaccompanied by others
40. Discontinued Google app
41. Tony B. left his heart there
42. Condiment
48. Ancient Italian city
50. One who distributes payoff money
51. Guarantees
52. Highly decorative
53. Strike with a stick
54. Pie _ __ mode
55. Spanish be
56. Glued
58. A way to drench
59. Part of the body
60. Changes the color
CLUES DOWN
1. Passerine birds
2. Noisy quarrel
3. The front arm or leg of an animal
4. Early multimedia
5. Golden years
6. Large mollusk
7. Small arm of the sea
8. Persian jurisdiction
9. Atomic #81
12. From end to end
13. Adorable
17. Ma
19. Nearly falling
20. Portable conical tent
21. Excessive fluid accumulation in tissues
25. Fish with high dorsal fins
29. Equal (prefix)
31. Aquatic plant genus
32. Choppers
33. Hand parts
35. Region bordering the sea
38. Well-liked
41. Nap
43. It's used to make beer
44. Related on the father's side
45. Senior officer
46. Delicacy (archaic)
47. Figures
49. A way to take away
56. Beloved sandwich __&J
57. Symptom typical of withdrawal (abbr.)
Puzzle answers below
***
***
***
***
***
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS