A city’s transit and commuting network is the framework that facilitates citizens’ life necessities, livelihood and commerce, according to Colorado Springs City Council candidate Jim Mason.
“Roads, bridges, public transportation, storm water management and communications structure in support of safe, secure operations of byways and thoroughfares are essential to citizens’ overall quality of life,” said Mason who is seeking to represent District 1 following the April 6 election.
Residents this year have a myriad of issues to consider when choosing a candidate, ranging from COVID-19 and infrastructure to land use, repairing the economy and zoning. These issues will get Mason’s full attention if elected, he said.
Mason pointed to his public service background as the inspiration for him seeking election. Having served as a volunteer, public official with Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education and commissioner with the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority Board figured in Mason tossing his hat into the ring, he said.
A seasoned executive with more than 45 year of leadership and management experience, Mason has served in operations management, training and leader development capacities. He described himself as a strategic thinker and sound resource manager with experience in building and leading successful diverse multidisciplined teams.
Ever vocal about public transit, Mason believes a city’s transportation system must be accessible and efficient. He said an enhanced and equitable public transportation system, in terms of accessibility and transit timelines, “is imperative to a refined quality of life and broadened economic opportunities for everyone and businesses.”
In short, an effective and efficient system is an economic investment, he said. “Per research and study by the American Public Transportation System Association, an investment of $10 million in public transportation generates about $32 million in increased business sales and residential property values for homes located near public transit with high frequency service,” Mason said.
“Simply put, for those who do not or cannot drive, public transportation allows them to get to work, school, grocery stores, doctor’s office or visit friends without having to engage a friend or relative to do the driving.”
Like all Coloradans, Mason wants an end to COVID-19 and promises to work to breathe new life into the pandemic-crippled community. However, the community must understand how important and necessary it is for them to get the vaccine if they want to assist in maintaining the momentum needed for recovery.
“The city must work with responsible parties to ensure all resources are available and emplaced to distribute the vaccine effectively and efficiently. We must ensure every citizen knows their responsibility in mitigating and ameliorating spread of COVID — education and discipline,” Mason said.
Creating a partnership between public education institutions and businesses also highlights Mason’s to-do list. Progress is underway and the next steps are to announce a deliberate and resourced initiative to expand and diversify public education institutions’ Career and Technical Education programs.
This initiative would include all students with the prerequisites to compete for internships and opportunities to actively participate in a commercial setting. “The intent and purpose is simply this: invite young adults at the high school level into our businesses and industries for an opportunity to gain knowledge, insight and an appreciation for various career fields early in their academic careers,” Mason said.
“By doing so, we groom future informed and qualified citizens and potential part-time employment which benefit students, community and businesses.”
The candidate believes his election would provide the city with a proven leader and legislator who also has volunteer experience. Mason sees himself as someone who combines keen analytical and management techniques to identify, research, evaluate and resolve complex problems having a marked impact on performance.
“My community service, combined with my professional experience and education provide me with the background and skills to be an immediately effective legislator and colleague on council,” Mason said.
Mason served in the Army, achieving the rank of colonel. He earned a bachelor’s in political science from Knox College, Galesburg, Ill. He also holds a master’s in personnel management from (then) Troy State University’s Georgia campus, and a master’s of military art and science from the U.S. Army Command General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Following his retirement from the Army in 2005, Mason, his wife, Yolanda and their son, Matthew relocated to Colorado Springs. For a time, he worked in defense contracting with the Lakes Forest, Calif.-based defense contractor Sparta (Systems Planning Analysis Research and Technology Associates) Inc.
Also running for the District 1 seat are Glenn Carlson, David Donelson and Mike Seeger. For a full list of City Council candidates visit coloradosprings.gov/city-clerk/page/candidate-and-campaign-information.