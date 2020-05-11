The Trails, Open Space and Parks Working Committee last week recommended the City of Colorado Springs acquire more than 340 acres near Mountain Shadows.
The $9.4 million acquisition will be considered by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board May 14, which will decide whether to recommend the proposal to City Council for approval.
The area in question was identified in the 2014 Park System Master Plan as candidate properties for the City’s open space system. The recommended acquisition includes the following properties, owned by Castle Concrete:
• Black Canyon Quarry, which is approximately 193 acres of property west of the Cedar Heights neighborhood and adjacent to Williams Canyon, for $1.7 million. The quarry has been closed since 2015. The land is seen as key to restoring recreation in fire-devastaed Waldo Canyon.
• A frontage property that buffers Pikeview Quarry, 148 acres of grassland featuring rolling hills and oak brush between Blodgett Open Space and the Flying W Ranch. Seen along South Blodgett Open Space trails, the land is part of the city’s envisioned Mountain Shadows Open Space. The 2014 plan refers to the spread “offer(ing) potential to extend open space and trail connectivity, serve growing recreation demands of city residents, and provide additional connections to the Pike National Forest.”
Haley noted in a news release that the acquisition “would conserve the western backdrop of our skyline, provide continued protection of wildlife habitat, and offer incredible views and fascinating possibilities for future recreation.”
Additionally, the 100-acre Pikeview Quarry could be acquired as a donation from Castle Concrete at a later date on the condition of state approval of physical reclamation. This site has been identified as a potential future bike park.
The overall acquisition is proposed to be funded by revenues from the TOPS Open Space Category with the assistance of acquisition partner The Conservation Fund. The national nonprofit has pledged $6.6 million, similar to how it did in securing Ute Valley Park land previously owned by Hewlett-Packard in the past.
Under the current agreement, the Conservation Fund would buy the Pikeview frontage and immediately sell 89 acres to the city. TOPS would have up to 18 months to buy the rest.
The Gazette’s Seth Boster contributed to this report.