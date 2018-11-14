Pronghorn are safe: Wildlife not trapped, in danger due to northern Colorado Springs development, says CPW
Northern Colorado Springs residents, especially those near Old Ranch Road, have recently expressed concerns about how new residential and commercial developments are affecting a herd of pronghorn in the area. Some residents were concerned that the pronghorn residing in the area were trapped.
Julie Stiver, a wildlife biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife observes and manages several herds of animals in a 9,000 square-mile area from Teller County to the Kansas state line. She is responsible for monitoring and managing the pronghorn herd in the area and assures residents that they are not trapped, nor have they ever been trapped by the developments.
Pronghorn are capable of jumping fences if the need arises, but they prefer to crawl under fences. When officials at Colorado Parks and Wildlife heard about the new developments, they asked the developers to raise the fences to at least 18 inches off the ground, which provides the animals ample space to crawl under the barriers. Property owners and developers quickly complied with the request and raised the fences, Stiver said.
“When we recognized that these developments were going to go in, we asked the landowners there to raise the bottom strand of the fences that are around the area,” Stiver said. “When we asked them to raise the strands, they did it within a day of us asking. We try to get the bottom strand of the fences to be at least 18 inches from the ground and that facilitates the ability of the pronghorn to move under the fences and to escape, so they’re not trapped in there, they’ve been choosing to stay in the area. They could leave if they wanted to.”
Pronghorn are native to North America and are the only living member of the Antilocapridae family. Pronghorn, though they resemble antelope or deer, are not related to either and have several unique features, including unique horns that possess characteristics of both antlers and horns.
Though they are the only member of their animal family, they are not endangered. Colorado’s 2017 population estimates for pronghorn was more than 85,000 animals. The pronghorn herd currently affected by the development is estimated to be about 50 to 100 animals, but is part of a larger herd that is estimated to include 12,000 animals.
Stiver’s responsibilities include working with a governor-appointed board of citizens to determine population goals for the area’s wildlife. The population goals for the 12,000- pronghorn herd in the area is at 6,000 animals, meaning they are prevalent.
“I’m responsible for monitoring their populations and seeing where the populations are relative to our long-term objectives, then I make (hunting license) number recommendations based on that,” Stiver said of the game animals for which she is responsible. “We have population objectives that we set for those herds (including deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep), and (that’s) the number of animals that we want to see in that herd, and that’s actually a public process that we go through where we talk to citizens about what they want to see us do with their wildlife.”
Pronghorn live all over Colorado’s eastern plains, including the Black Forest area. Wildlife biologists have tracked pronghorn with radio collars and areal observation to learn that they can be migratory. Their herd sizes also tend to fluctuate with the season meaning that they form larger herds in the winter and spread out during the summer when they are about to give birth.
The pronghorn in the development area, though not trapped or endangered, will eventually have to migrate to a new location.
“We have taken steps to make sure that these animals can leave the area when they make the decision that it’s time for them to go, when they get too pressed and that’s what we want,” Stiver said. “We want the animals to make that decisions for themselves and so by raising the bottom strand of that fence we facilitated their ability to move out of the area when they decide to leave that area.”
Anyone with questions can call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 227-5200.