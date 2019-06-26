NFL players — past and present — will offer instruction to about 300 young campers at Pro Football Camp, which returns to Vista Ridge High School 9-11 for the 14th year.
The camp is the brainchild of longtime Pine Creek resident Teddi Domann.
“We had a goal 14 years ago to give back to our community by encouraging and inspiring youth to be the best athletes and people that they can be,” Domann said in a news release. “We’ve done just that for thousands of kids over the years and we can’t wait to continue to have that positive impact on more young athletes here in Colorado Springs.”
This year’s camp will feature 14 NFL athletes who will share their stories with small and large groups of campers.
Three new coaches join the camp this year: Joe Parker, Michael Gallup and Dymonte Thomas.
Parker is a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans entering his rookie season. He was raised in Castle Rock and helped Cherry Creek to a Class 5A football championship in 2014.
Gallup is a receiver for the Dallas Cowboys entering his second season. He played football at Colorado State University, where he was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award for college football’s most outstanding receiver. He was named first-team All-American his senior year. After being selected by the Cowboys in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Gallup recorded more than 500 yards receiving as a rookie.
Thomas is a free safety for the Denver Broncos entering his third year with the team. Thomas signed with the Broncos in 2017 after a successful career at the University of Michigan.
Pro Football Camp has served more than 3,000 kids since its inception.
The camp kicks off July 8 at Back East Bar & Grill for a “Meet the Pros” evening, where the attending NFL athletes are introduced to campers and will sign autographs.