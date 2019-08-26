The prep football season begins this week for several area teams.
On Thursday, Rampart hosts Dakota Ridge in a 6 p.m. start at Hatchell Field at Academy 20 District Stadium. The Rams are under the direction of Troy Ward, who takes over for Rob Royer. Royer left the program in May to become the offensive line coach at the Air Force Academy’s prep school.
In 2018, the Rams defeated Dakota Ridge, 45-17.
Rampart was 7-4 last season and lost to Loveland in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Rams are led offensively by senior back Chris Yoo, who rushed for a career-best 1,317 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall.
Pine Creek opens its season on Friday at 7 p.m. at District 20 Stadium against Rio Rancho (N.M.). The Eagles defeated Rio Rancho in 2018 by a 45-23 score.
Pine Creek was 10-2 last season and lost in the 4A quarterfinals. The Eagles are led by senior David Moore, III, who rushed for 1,494 yards and 17 touchdowns last season in 11 games. He missed the quarterfinals game due to an injury.
Pine Creek is searching for its first state championship since 2016.
Discovery Canyon travels to Mountain View in Loveland on Friday for its season opener in a 7 p.m. start. The Thunder was 9-3 last season and lost in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs. It defeated Mountain View 28-14 to begin last season.
Discovery Canyon is led by senior halfback Marshall Pike, who rushed for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018.
The Classical Academy also plays its season opener on Friday against Sierra at Harrison High School at 7 p.m. The Titans are a 2A team, while Sierra plays at the 3A level.
TCA was 4-5 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
An unusual season openers takes place on Monday (Labor Day) between Coronado and Cheyenne Mountain. The game is slated for 2 p.m. at Garry Berry Stadium.
Last fall, Coronado defeated the Indians 37-14.
Coronado will have 11 days off before playing its next game at Lewis-Palmer on Sept. 13.