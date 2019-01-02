Believe it or not, most Woodmen-area boys and girls prep basketball teams are around a third of the way into their schedules.
The Air Academy girls seem to be clicking on all cylinders. The Kadets are 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A RPI standings. Coached by Phil Roiko, Air Academy is searching for its first state title since 2012 when Roiko was an assistant.
The Kadets are a balanced team with just one player scoring in double figures — junior Kylee Blacksten (14.3 points per game). Senior Zoe Sims is next at 9.6. Sims leads the team in rebounds with six per game.
Air Academy is scoring 55 points per game and allowing only 28.
The Kadets open Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action Friday at home against Palmer Ridge. The Bears are 3-5.
Air Academy’s boys are 4-4 and travel to Palmer Ridge (3-6) on Friday for their league opener.
Senior twins Austin and Justin Graham are averaging 11.8 and 10.3 points per game, respectively, for the Kadets. Justin is the team leader in rebounds (7.5) and Austin is second (6.9).
Pine Creek’s boys are 6-0 and ranked No. 9 in the 5A RPI standings. The Eagles begin 5A Metro League play Thursday at Palmer (5-4) and then head to Fountain-Fort Carson (6-4) on Saturday.
Pine Creek’s top payers are senior Grant Wilkinson (16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds) and junior Peyton Westfall (12.8 points).
The Classical Academy boys are 4-3 and ranked 20th in the 4A RPI standings. They have quality wins over Palmer Ridge, Air Academy and Pueblo County.
The Lady Titans are 5-2 and ranked 13th in the RPI standings. Four of the girls’ victories are over much larger schools; Palmer Ridge, Vista Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo Central.
Both TCA teams open 4A Metro League play on Thursday against Cañon City.
Liberty’s boys are 5-4 and ranked No. 19 in the RPI standings. The Lancers are at Douglas County on Friday, and then open 5A Metro League player Tuesday against Rampart (1-7).
Liberty senior guard Sean Bohuslavsky is averaging a team-best 18.2 points per game.
Liberty’s girls are 5-5 and ranked No. 32 in the RPI standings. The Lancers are led by junior Lydia Marshall, who is averaging team-bests in points (15.8) and rebounds (5.2) per game.
Discovery Canyon’s girls are 4-4 and 21st in the 4A RPI standings. Senior 6-foot-5 center Ashten Prechtel leads the team in scoring (19.7) and rebounds (15.8). She has already signed with Stanford.
The Thunder boys are also 4-5 and ranked surprisingly low in the 4A RPI standings at 45th. Prior to the Christmas break, the Thunder lost to defending 4A state champion Longmont 62-42.