Creating landscapes and then shredding them was the basis of a recent art workshop at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c.
Participants in Claire Santellana’s Woven Watercolor class first painted two watercolor landscapes, then shredded them into strips and weaved the works together to create an abstract art form.
The 3-hour open format class held June 25 encouraged participants to explore art outside their creative comfort zone.
About 10 area residents participated in the class. Santellana, owner of Art to Finish Studio LLC, offered tips to guide participants through the process. Santellana is former children’s director of the Victoria Art League in Texas and current art teacher at New Summit Charter School in Colorado Springs. She has taught at public and private schools, and to homeschoolers. With four years of teaching experience in the public school system, Santellana designs lesson plans for all of the Art to Finish classes and programs.
Resources included step-by-step how-to guides, landscape photo-peppered magazines and the Bernadette Russell activities inspiration book, “Do Nice, Be Kind, Spread Happy: Acts of Kindness for Kids.”
Once students completed two paintings — each with a different color and scheme — Santellana instructed the group to shred their work and weave the shredded pieces together to produce a new artwork.
One painting took on the appearance of a flower bed alongside a stone sidewalk while a rustic farmhouse materialized from another painting. A faceless couple highlighted one reproduction and others resembled stained glass windows.
Participants Sage and Sable Marine, 12 and 14, respectively, attended the class to explore new art forms and techniques. “I am into art and wanted to try something new and this looked like fun,” said Sage who used a No. 2 pencil to sketch her painting while Sable applied watercolor to her paper-turned-canvas.
Oznur Quinones had no idea she could create art by destroying art.
“I have taken art classes with this teacher before and she knows what she’s doing. I am sure it will be interesting,” said the Cheyenne Mountain resident.
Amber Cox, creative services librarian for PPLD, said the class was the second of a three-part series. “Three classes at East Library, Library 21c, and Sand Creek Library are a part of this approach to creative programming, as well as an excellent example of the direction Creative Services plans to take future program offerings,” Cox said. Cox offered her personal perspective: “The process of creating two separate (yet related) works, with the desire to deconstruct and rebuild into something new, expands the creator’s perspective and pushes the limits of their creativity.
“It’s a blending of creations, and requires the artist to exercise critical thinking, trial and error, and the willingness to trying something new. It removes the pressure to be perfect in the process, because the finished piece is greater than the sum of its parts.”
Santellana believes exploring something outside traditional genres is the reason for this art form’s growing popularity. “People want to try something new and this class offers that,” Santellana said.