The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging and the Social Security Administration are partnering for the fourth year to present Social Security 101, “Understanding Your Social Security Benefits.”
Presentations scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on July 1 and Sept. 28 and require RSVP at ppacg.org/events. Classes on Aug. 24 and Nov. 9 are in-person at PPACG with RSVP at either ppacg.org/events or by calling 719-471-2096. Classes are open to anyone in Colorado.
The presentation is geared for people approaching retirement age and adult children. This session will cover many of the common retirement questions, including eligibility for retirement; how age affects retirement benefit; how work affects retirement benefit; and how non-covered pensions (PERA, FEP) can potentially affect retirement and survivor benefits.
Also discussed are spousal, children’s, survivor, and disability benefits with the qualifications and application process for each. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a “my Social Security” account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
PPAAA staff members are available to assist with additional resources and information by phone at 719-471-2096 and email seniorinfo@ppacg.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are currently open by appointment only.