A section of Foothills Trail, between Blair Bridge and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center underpass, is temporarily closed through Aug. 26 due to necessary utility work that is part of a flood mitigation project underway in the northeastern portion of Garden of the Gods Park.
During the closure, a new sanitary sewer pipe will be installed through an underground boring process, and a new 20-foot deep manhole to connect the pipe will be constructed adjacent to Foothills Trail. The trail will reopen upon completion of the pipe installation. Additional temporary trail closures may be required throughout the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Following an increased risk for flash flooding along Camp Creek and the North and South Douglas creek watersheds following the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, City officials worked to identify and obtain funding for flood mitigation efforts along both watersheds.
In the fall of 2013, the city launched the Camp Creek Drainage Improvement Project to plan short- and long-term solutions to protect the Camp Creek corridor from flooding and erosion, and to improve public safety.
For more information about the drainage improvement plan, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/CampCreek.