Pop Culture Prospectus: The Best Picture race at the Oscars is wide open
The Oscars are dumb. So why do I — and the tens of millions who watch every year — care? Well, we like winners, losers and legacies.
Year after year, the drawn-out ceremony ends, and we are collectively wondering — more loudly now in the age of social media — what happened?
This century, “The King’s Speech” topped “The Social Network,” and “Crash” beat “Brokeback Mountain” for Best Picture. Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock never won Best Director. There are smear campaigns to derail someone’s chances, most famously when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were said to have not even written “Good Will Hunting” — those poor guys barely bounced back from that.
It’s all a big charade, but it’s the best charade we have. There’s one thing on my mind this year, and it’s not the hostless ceremony.
The Best Picture race is so wide-open.
Though the following four 2018 films I’ll address further have seen the most limelight in relation to winning the Oscars’ top honor, don’t count out “Black Panther,” “Vice” or “The Favourite,” which all have their own unique cases and are certainly more in play to win than your typical back-end nominees.
The flow and the narratives around this Oscar season have been all over the place. It started late summer when the hype train for “A Star Is Born” was in full steam. It was Bradley Cooper making his directorial debut and a physical acting change, while learning to sing and play guitar. It was Lady Gaga in a major breakthrough acting performance. It was the fourth remake of a Hollywood classic.
Then the Golden Globes happened. Enter “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book,” both of which are dealing with different levels of controversy about their merits. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Freddie Mercury biopic, won Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Globes. “Green Book” is half buddy comedy, half serious drama about a black singer and his white driver/bodyguard touring the deep South. It picked up some serious wins at the Globes as well, and won Best Picture at the Producers Guild Awards, which has correctly pegged eight of the last 10 Best Picture winners at the Oscars.
And finally, on the morning of nominations Jan. 22, we got our fourth (and probably final) favorite to win Best Picture. It’s “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron’s deeply personal masterpiece about a maid in Mexico City. Cuaron is a lock to win Best Director, and this was certainly the most critically applauded film of the year.
The combination of Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira landing surprise nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, and the 10 total nominations for “Roma” has made this the frontrunner in a surprising and excitingly wide-open Best Picture race that we rarely get.
This year’s Best Picture announcement probably won’t be as wild as reading the wrong movie, but there will certainly be a lot of bated breath when the winner is announced.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.