The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two women and one man who are suspected in the Jan. 17 robbery of the Benet Hill Monastery Sisters Thrift and Boutique shop.
Police said in a statement the suspects entered the gift shop located at 8674 N. Union Blvd. on Jan. 17 and allegedly stole a gold necklace valued at $5,000.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic or Native American female, between 40-50 years old, with dark hair; a white female with red hair, wearing a blue baseball cap; and a white male, in his late teens to early 20s, with short hair.
The suspects allegedly “entered the Benet Hill Monastery Sisters Thrift and Boutique shop and showed interest in a piece of jewelry in a display case. The white female and white male distracted the sales staff, while the first suspect reached into the display case and took a gold necklace …” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.