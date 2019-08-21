A 19-year-old man wanted for escape and suspected of armed robbery at an Academy Bank branch at 2835 Briargate Boulevard was arrested Monday.
Avi-Awan Riddle-Doby of Colorado Springs was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center after detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Robbery Unit located him at a residence in the 1300 block of Shasta Drive. Detectives were assisted by CSPD's Tactical Enforcement and K-9 units, where they took Riddle-Doby into custody without incident for an outstanding escape warrant, a police statement said.
Riddle-Doby is charged with aggravated robbery and first degree kidnapping after he allegedly entered the Academy Bank at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 2 wearing a mask and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
Police said the suspect confronted a security guard and "told her to back off," threatening to kill her. He then fired a shot as he threw a bag at the teller, demanding cash, police said. While the teller placed cash from her drawer in the bag, the suspect allegedly pointed the gun at a second teller and fired a second shot in her direction.
He then took the cash, exited the bank and was last seen fleeing southbound on foot before the Robbery Unit took on the investigation.
Anyone with information about or who may have witnessed this crime is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips may be reported to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.