Pine Creek High School hockey coach Ed Saxer has been around the sport long enough to know what main ingredient is needed in building a successful program.
“It helps to have numbers,” he said. “We had 23 kids try out last year. This year 45. Next year we might have more than 50.”
Saxer, a former Air Force Academy assistant, directed the Eagles to an 8-10-2 overall record last season, including a postseason appearance. That was a far cry from Saxer’s first season with the team (2015-16) when Pine Creek went 2-15-2.
“I think you’re going to continue to see high school hockey improve in this area,” Saxer said. “It’s not what it was 10 years ago. Even five years ago.
“I think parents are tired of paying $18,000 a year to play Triple-A hockey.”
Pine Creek beat Palmer, 8-1, in its first game this season. The Eagles scored five goals in the second period.
Austin Gipson had a hat trick, while KC Brooks netted a goal and had three assists. Austin Sawyer and Roderick Glassford had a goal and two assists each.
Pine Creek is one of four District 20 hockey teams competing again this season in Colorado High School Activities Association sanctioned leagues. Pine Creek and Air Academy are in the Summit Conference with Cheyenne Mountain, Pueblo County, Lewis-Palmer and Colorado Academy.
Rampart and Liberty compete in the Apex Conference along with Coronado, Woodland Park, Doherty and Palmer.
The CHSAA hockey league has grown substantially in recent years. It is now up to 36 teams in six conferences.
Cheyenne Mountain has won the most state championships (16) of any school in the state. But the Indians won most of those titles when there were just a handful of teams (less than 10).
The last District 20 team to win a state championship was Air Academy in 2005 over Battle Mountain. Saxer’s son, Eddie, scored an empty net goal in that game. The Kadets’ title was the third in 11 seasons for coach Wayne Marshall, who passed away last month.
Marshall’s son, Andrew, a member of the 1995 Air Academy state championship team, is in charge of the program now. He is in his third season. The Kadets were 4-15 last winter.
Liberty is coached by Brian Straub, who is in his ninth season. The Lancers were 5-13-1 last season. They won their season opener last week, 7-2 over Air Academy. A five-goal first period set the tone.
Connor McIlhany and Greg Schendzielos had two goals each for Liberty in the first period. McIlhany also had two assists in the first.
McIlhany finished the game with a hat trick and three assists to begin his senior season on a high note.
Air Academy got goals from Jacob Sparr and Gavin Gray.
Rampart (12-7-1 a year ago) got off to a nice start this season with a 6-3 victory over Coronado.
Ethan Meyer had two goals to lead the Rams.