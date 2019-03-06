For baseball players, coaches and other enthusiasts of all ages, no two words are more highly anticipated to hear loud and clear, especially after the long, dark winter months.
“Play ball.”
The spring sports season is upon us in Colorado, and Thursday marks opening day in baseball, along with girls’ golf, lacrosse, girls’ soccer, boys’ swimming, girls’ tennis and track and field.
Perhaps the biggest change occurs in baseball, where the sport has expanded its regular season from 19 to 23 games, thanks to the passage of an amendment in early 2018 by the Legislative Council of the Colorado High School Activities Association.
“The games are fun, so let’s play more games,” said Glenn Millhauser, the head coach at Pine Creek since 2008. He previously led D-20 programs at Liberty, Rampart and Air Academy as well in three decades in the dugout. “We’re excited about it. It’ll give more kids a chance to show their talents.”
With the additional four games, the season will stretch deeper into May — and into early June — for the select few who reach the final weekend. The shift could help outlast unpredictable swings from Mother Nature that saw Pine Creek and Cheyenne Mountain, among others, play state tournament contests during finals week after weekend play was postponed due to inclement weather.
“I’ll be honest; it was tough to overcome,” Millhauser said. “You gear yourself up, and everyone gets excited to play, then the edge comes off a little bit. It’s a bummer, and I wish I could say it’s no big deal. You get ready to play, then things get pushed back. Maybe we’ll be able to stay on schedule with games taking place later in the month if we can still be in contention.”
Longtime St. Mary’s High School coach Bill Percy is recognized for championing the cause for lengthening the season. Now, one of his former assistants, Brandon Buchanan, is ready to bring his experiences to Air Academy, a longtime state power, for his first head-coaching gig.
Buchanan, a native of Fort Collins who played at Rocky Mountain High School and later at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, got his start in Colorado Springs six years ago as an assistant at Vista Ridge and spent the past five as Percy’s right-hand man at the 3A level.
“There were only a few schools that could have pulled me away from the great situation I was in at St. Mary’s,” Buchanan said. “It’s Air Academy, one of the best programs in the city, if not the state, over the past 10, 20 years. When I first got here, they kicked my butt, and I knew that was a school that was rich in tradition with good kids and a great baseball program. It’s pretty cool to have an opportunity to be part of that now.”
And he’ll make his debut in a new era of Colorado prep baseball with a 23-game schedule.
“I love that the kids get to play more baseball,” Buchanan said. “You’re not always going to have your top two starters pitching every game, so other kids will have to step up more, which in turn creates more competition. It’ll allow kids to play more, which is awesome.”