The doors closed at the Blue Star years ago. One of the Colorado Springs’ finer dining establishments, lauded for their new American fare and extensive wine list, the closure left a noticeable dearth in the dining market’s already anemic high-end.
The disappointingly vague public statement from the Blue Star Group was that a reimagined Blue Star would open in the downtown area sometime in the coming year(s). Little else was known.
Fast-forward to 2020, to Mid Shooks Run, a quiet neighborhood immediately east of downtown. In spite of COVID’s forced closures/quarantines, one of the neighborhood’s most storied retail space underwent a transformation — far beyond its re-imaginations of past years.
The space on East Willamette Avenue exists as an island amid a sea of early 20th century homes. What was once a neighborhood grocer, turned vacant, turned gourmet vegan hotdog emporium, turned once more vacant, has yet again morphed.
Knowing the space is in part owned by BSG’s owner Joseph Coleman, it might have been assumed that this Mid Shooks Run buildout was the rebirth of Blue Star? The reality has been, surprisingly, better.
While a fine eatery would likely find a warm welcome in a “normal” climate, curbside delivery and takeout are not hallmarks of white tablecloth establishments. Fortuitously, the BSG had other plans for the Willamette location.
Since it opened its doors takeout window this last summer (after what is rumored to be time spent researching in Rome), Stellina Pizza Cafe has already established itself as the ideal neighborhood restaurant. Just like Switchback Coffee Roasters — located around the corner — one would be hard pressed to imagine a better retail neighbor. As Stellina’s markets, “We want to continue the tradition of great local neighborhood cafes that serve simple, honest food that nourishes our soul as much as our appetite.”
And nourish us they do.
Sure, the Pikes Peak area is already saturated with pizza joints. But Stellina’s presents an entirely novel riff on pizza by offering Pizza Romana: a three-day proofed dough that’s hand stretched into rustic rectangles and decorated with a simple array Roman-esque ingredients. From grass-fed beef meatballs to ricotta to paper-thin sliced potatoes (a personal favorite) to full cloves of roasted garlic to fistfuls of arugula, the true-to-heritage pizza Romana is unparalleled by any pizza found across the Front Range.
The logistics required to get a dinner from restaurant’s kitchen to patron’s living room messes with quality. However, after nearly a dozen orders and sampling nearly the entire menu, including every pizza, we continually and confidently commend Stellina as the area’s preeminent pizzeria.
So, while fine dining in the Springs remains as listless as ever, there now exists the retreat of some authentic Roman cuisine within which to solace.
