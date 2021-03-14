PUEBLO • Following a first-period pin for the Class 5A 170-pound state championship, Pine Creek senior Draygan Colonese raised both of his arms in an X to the crowd.
It was a long time coming for Colonese, but Saturday’s state championship meant more to him than a state medal.
He was doing it for X.
“Two days ago my best friend actually killed himself,” Colonese said. “His name is Xavier, and we all called him X. I was trying to not to think about it the whole tournament until it was over, and I had to put that up for him.”
Colonese had a dominant performance through the 5A bracket to honor his best friend since kindergarten.
Seventy seconds. That’s all Colonese needed in each of his qualifying matches on his way to a second-straight appearance in the 170-pound championship match.
The undefeated Eagle prepared to take on Traevin Osborn of Ponderosa in the championship knowing Osborn, also a senior, would be gunning for him. Entering the state championship, Osborn’s only loss was to Colonese. And it was decisive as Colonese earned a win by fall in 1:58.
And the state championship was even quicker with a pin in 1:22.
“All first-period pins this tournament, it was great,” Colonese said. “It really was an exclamation point on that finals win.”
A year ago Colonese settled for second at 170, falling to Doherty’s Tyson Beauperthuy, and the year before he took third.
As a senior Colonese goes out a state champion with an undefeated record.
Mesa Ridge sophomore Matthew Moore wins 4A heavyweight title
After a second-place finish as a freshman, Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore didn’t want to leave anything to chance.
He had to get it done fast. And with a pin in 41 seconds over Cheyenne Mountain’s Jesse Boley, he did just that.
“I wish I woulda got it done a little quicker, but I’m very happy it’s over now,” Moore said. “There is no satisfaction, I always have to work to get better. Get it done quicker, better, more points, whatever it takes."
Moore battled a knee injury throughout the season and only appeared in five matches heading into the state tournament.
“It’s very nice (to win the championship),” Moore said. “I had a lot of stuff I had to overcome this year and I am just grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way and really made me who I am.”
Discovery Canyon’s Dominic Hargrove and Coronado’s Mitch Nowlan win 4A championships
Discovery Canyon’s Dominic Hargrove reigned as the Class 4A 126-pound champion following a close 2-1 win over Cheyenne Mountain’s Nicholas Grizales, completing an undefeated junior season.
“The pressure was on, I just really wanted to show up this year,” Hargrove said. “Last year I had a couple road bumps and wasn’t able to close it all the way. I knew I put in the work it was just about time to go out and have fun.”
Hargrove won his first-round match with a pin in 55 seconds, and followed with a 5-2 decision in the semifinals.
Coronado newcomer Mitch Nowlan won the 170 championship with a 5-4 decision over top-seeded Hayden Crosson of Pueblo West.
"I feel like the competition was really hard today, a lot harder than I expected,” said Nowlan, who moved to Colorado from Minnesota. “I had two pretty close matches. I’m just glad that I finally took a win instead of fifth place this year.”
Pikes Peak region wrestlers medal on Day 3 of the state wrestling tournament
In addition to six local championships, Pikes Peak region wrestlers brought home other medals from the Class 5A and 4A state wrestling tournament.
In Class 5A Pine Creek’s Mickael Byers placed sixth at 160 and teammate Jace Graves placed third in 182.
In 4A Mickail Skeldum of Mesa Ridge placed sixth at 106 and Frankie Gallegos took second at 113. Gallegos made it to the championship round, falling to Kobi Johnson of Loveland.
Falcon’s Aydin Rix Mcelhinney battled for the 160 championship, but fell to Isaias Estrada of Thomas Jefferson to take second.
Bryan Dickerson of Falcon took fourth at 120 and Lewis-Palmer's Isiah Blackmon placed sixth.
At 126, Landon Drury of Falcon placed fourth. Lewis-Palmer's Roman Smith placed third at 132, defeating Falcon’s Smokey McClure in the consolation finals.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Chase Johnson placed fifth at 132 and Canon City’s Ezavian Ortega placed fourth at 138.
Raife Manjarrez of Cheyenne Mountain took fourth at 145 and Vista Ridge’s Solomon Arnds-Volcin took fifth.
Coronado’s Ben Nagel placed sixth at 152 and Max Coddington of Vista Ridge placed fourth at 160. Falcon’s Josiah Aldinger placed third at 170, defeating Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane in the consolation finals.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Soren Herzog took down Ryan Patterson of Falcon in the 182 consolation finals. Herzog placed third and Patterson placed fourth.
