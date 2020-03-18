Teddi Domann has spent her adult years striving to improve the lives of those near and far.
The Pine Creek neighborhood resident is busy these days working on two big projects. In July, she will head up the 15th Annual Pro Football Youth Camp that will host around 300 kids ages 7 to 14 for three days of fun at Garry Barry Stadium.
In April, she was supposed to attend the Kansas State University Women in the Business of Sports Conference, but that was canceled last week for concerns due to non-essential travel bans for some key individuals who were scheduled to participate in the inaugural event. The travel bans stemmed from concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Domann was the co-chair of the event that was to bring together professional women from throughout the business of sports, and students that aspire to work in the field.
A graduate of rival Kansas University, Domann is a high-energy go-getter whose skills include marketing. She worked in national and international marketing with McDonald’s Corp., United States Olympic Committee and Bernsten-Rein Advertising.
Since 2014, Domann has been the CMO of 360 Sports, where she handles the marketing and public relations for 360 Sports and 360 Sports athletes and coaches.
She has remained extremely passionate about Pro Football Camp, which she co-founded in 2006. The camp has been a summer home for nearly 4,000 children in El Paso County since its inception.
“Some years we’ve had as many as 340 kids,” said Domann, whose two sons, JoJo and Brock, were star football players for Pine Creek High School and whose husband, Craig, is an attorney and NFL agent. “We try to make sure that no kid is turned away from our camp. We’ve been able to do that through strong partnerships.”
On March 4, Pro Football Camp partnered with District 11. Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas and former University of Tennessee Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano — a 2020 draft prospect — were on hand for the partnership event at Queen Palmer Elementary School. Thomas and Tiano spoke to students.
“Pro Football Camp is all about character development,” Thomas said. “Its values align with our core values here in District 11. We’re excited to be working together. This is a great opportunity for kids around the city.”
This year’s camp will move to Garry Barry Stadium after striking the partnership with District 11. In previous years, the camp was held at such venues as Vista Ridge High School, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and El Pomar Sports Park.
Thomas was introduced to the event last summer. Friend and former NFL player Michael Lehan was among the dozen or so pros working the camp.
“I watched the amazing interaction between the kids and the NFL players,” Thomas said. “The kids were not only learning the physical skills of football, they were learning about teamwork and life lessons that make us all good citizens.”
Tiano, who is being represented by Craig Domann, plans to work this July’s Pro Football Camp.
“Getting to know Craig and Teddi and seeing their passion for the camp and the ways they want to pour into the lives of kids is just amazing,” said Tiano, who passed for nearly 5,000 yards his last two seasons as Chattanooga. “Camps like (Pro Football Camp) are such a cool experience for young kids. It gives them the chance to hear another voice in their lives. People like us who can have a positive influence.”
Pro Football Camp is scheduled to take place July 14-16. The event includes a meet-and-greet at Back East Bar and Grill in Briargate, and Praise with the Pros at Calvary Worship Center.
For more information, go to profootballcamp.com.