Riley Cornelio closed out his prep career at Pine Creek High School by being named the Colorado Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.
Cornelio, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-hander, led the Eagles to a 17-8 record this spring and a home regional playoff berth. Pine Creek won the Class 5A Metro League title for a 10th consecutive season.
Cornelio was 8-2 with a 2.14 ERA. He had 99 strikeouts and 25 walks in 55 2/3 innings. He also batted .446 with 14 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs to go along with a .549 on-base percentage.
“He’s such a hard worker, he’s determined, and he knows how to play the game really well,” said Pine Creek teammate Evan Faucher.
Cornelio signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for Texas Christian University last fall, but he is also a top pro prospect.
“Whatever way he chooses I’m sure it will work out for him,” Faucher added.
Cornelio made himself known on an international level last year competing in the U18 Pan-American Championships for Team USA, helping the team to the Pan-Am title. He signed his letter of intent while playing in Panama.
In his final game for Pine Creek, he threw 6 2/3 innings of no-bit ball against Broomfield in a regional playoff game. Kenny Steele pitched the final 1/3 of inning for the combined no-hitter.
Cornelio maintained a 4.12 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Outside of baseball, he volunteers for the Boys and Girls Club of America and works with the elementary school literacy-outreach program.
“Riley Cornelio has proven to be mentally tough and extremely competitive player,” Pine Creek coach Glenn Millhauser said in a release from the Colorado High School Activities Association. “He takes his commitment to baseball very seriously.
“He is gifted with great hands, a strong arm, good speed and hits for average and power.”
Cornelio is the second consecutive baseball player from Pine Creek to win the award, following Justin Olson last season. Cornelio is the program’s third player to win the Gatorade award. The first was Ryan Warner in 2012.