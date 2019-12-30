Pine Creek senior running back David Moore III was named the CHSAA Class 4A Player of the Year, and Eagles’ head coach Todd Miller was selected as the CHSAA Coach of the Year.
Moore, a four-year starter who gained 7,623 yards during his illustrious career, led the Eagles to the state championship earlier this month. The 5-foot-8, 187-pounder rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the title game as Pine Creek defeated Broomfield, 34-3.
Moore, also known as “DM3,” rushed for 2,602 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. He ranks third all-time in Colorado history in career yards gained. His 94 touchdowns rank 13th in state history.
He also helped Pine Creek to the 2016 state title when he was a freshman.
Miller is in his 18th season at Pine Creek — 15th as the head coach. He directed the Eagles to a 13-1 record this season and the program’s fourth state championship in six tries. He has a lifetime record of 148-29.
The 4A all-state team is littered with Pine Creek players. Also making the First-Team are seniors Eddie Kyle (wide receiver/cornerback), Max Lofy (ATH), Gavin Herberg (quarterback). Elias Rolfe (defensive end/defensive tackle) and Reece Rowan (defensive end/tight end).
None of the Eagles made the Second Team, but making Honorable Mention were junior Beau Freyler (strong safety).
Other players from Woodmen-area schools named Honorable Mention were Air Academy freshman running back Sam Beers, Air Academy junior middle linebacker/tight end Are’an Burr, Liberty senior running back/linebacker Mike Cornelius, Liberty senior wide receiver/defensive back Mussa Pene, Coronado senior running back/cornerback LaDarius Mays, and Rampart senior two-way tackle Grant Tucker.
The 3A and 2A teams are also littered with players from Discovery Canyon and The Classical Academy.
Making the 3A First Team from Discovery Canyon are senior Gage Clawson (middle linebacker/guard) and senior Marshall Pike (fullback/defensive tackle. Thunder players on the Second Team were senior Dane Campbell (guard/defensive tackle) and senior Zach Surface (strong safety/tight end).
Making the Honorable Mention team from Discovery Canyon is senior Jonah Isakson (quarterback/free safety).
TCA players on the 2A First Team are senior Hayden Cooper (kicker/defensive back/ATH) and senior Cole Palmer (linebacker).
Making the Second Team from TCA are senior Taylor May linebacker) and sophomore Cade Palmer (running back/defensive back).