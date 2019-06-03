Pine Creek assistant baseball coach Gary Krug was in uniform on Memorial Day for the 58th annual Southern Colorado High School All-Star Game at Mountain Lion Park on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus.
Krug, a 1973 Mitchell graduate, was MVP of that year’s game that was played at Memorial Park. He later played in the College World Series for the University of Oklahoma and spent three weeks in the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs in 1981.
Krug still gets a smile on his face when he talks about his days as a prep, and especially about the 1973 city all-star game in which he got a couple of hits and struck out seven batters in a row.
“You don’t forget something like that,” he said.
Krug recalled a time when the city all-star game was a really big deal.
“Even then it was on Memorial Day and it seemed that everybody went to it,” he said. “You always wanted to make an impression. I still get excited. I love this kind of stuff.”
Krug has experienced a lot of baseball over his 64 years. He was a childhood teammate of Hall of Famer Goose Gossage (Wasson High School) and has been coaching at the high school level for 35 years.
“I love teaching kids the game,” he said. “That’s why I’m still here.”
Five Pine Creek players were selected to play in this year’s all-star game: Riley Cornelio, Parker Gregory, Drake Logan, Kyle Moran and Evan Faucher. Cornelio elected not to play in the game while he prepared for his college baseball career at TCU, and possibly a professional career.
“We didn’t end our season the way we wanted, so this is a great chance to go rewrite that a little bit,” said Gregory, who will join on his older brother, Riley, on the UCCS baseball team next season.
Faucher was thrilled to be playing in the all-star game with three of his teammates.
“A lot of us know all these other all-stars so that makes this game that much more fun,” he said. “It’s just a great experience all the way around.”
The 4A all-stars scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to pull out a 10-7 victory over the combined 5A-3A-2A-1A team as several hundred fans looked on.
“I am glad I had fun with my teammates and enjoyed my last day playing with them,” Logan said.