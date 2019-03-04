The Pine Creek hockey team won a school-record 17 games this season and lost in the second round of the state playoffs, completing one of the more memorable campaigns in program history.
“The kids battled all year,” said Pine Creek coach Ed Saxer. “They stuck up for each other. The locker room was great. They got along well.”
Pine Creek (17-3-1), the No. 11 seed in the 24-team postseason tournament, bowed out of the playoffs after a 9-1 loss to No. 6 Dakota Ridge on Feb. 22.
The Eagles defeated No. 22 Castle View, 5-1, in the first round as Austin Sawyer paced the Pine Creek attack with a pair of goals.
Pine Creek’s season was highlighted by six-and nine-game winning streaks, and a high-powered offense that saw 14 players reach double figures in scoring.
The Eagles’ regular season blemishes were a 3-3 tie to Battle Mountain, a 6-2 loss to Lewis-Palmer and a 4-1 setback to Doherty. Doherty (17-1-2) also lost in the second round of the playoffs, 4-2 to Cherry Creek.
“Our season really started in July,” Saxer said. “We had a preseason team where we co-opted with Lewis-Palmer. The momentum carried over into the regular season.”
Pine Creek was led offensively by Alexander Brooks, who tallied team-bests in goals (23) and assists (25). Also putting up big numbers were Sawyer (18, 21), Trevor Porter (10, 23), Austin Gipson (14, 14), Cameron Gillis (12, 12), Jonathan Cole, Jr., (11, 8), Kassia Brooks (2, 17), Roderick Glassford (6, 12) and Spencer Sykes (9, 8).
Saxer believes the team will continue to improve with the flow of more and more higher level players into the program. His concern, however, is that his club and the other area teams are at a disadvantage due to a numbers game. Many of the programs around the state are comprised of district teams, bringing in players from two or more schools.
“It’s hard to compete against those teams and the private schools like Valor Christian and Regis,” Saxer said. “It would be great if (CHSAA) split us up into 4A and 5A classifications, but that idea has been floated for years and nothing seems to be happening.”
Pine Creek was in the first year of a two-year cycle, meaning it will play the same regular season schedule in 2019-20.
“I think a realistic goal for us is to get to the quarterfinals,” Saxer said.