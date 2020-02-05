A year after winning the program’s first-ever postseason game, the Pine Creek ice hockey team is poised to make a deep playoff run.
The Eagles are 11-0-2 this winter and No. 5 in the critical RPI standings as of Jan. 30. Twenty-four teams will qualify for the postseason, with the top eight receiving first-round byes.
“We’re going to try and go as far as we can and hopefully make the Final Four,” said Pine Creek senior defenseman and captain Austin Gipson, who has 13 goals and 11 assists on the season.
“The key for us is teamwork. We have to play together the way we know we can. We’re a hard-working team and we’re disciplined.”
The Eagles, who have been around for nearly two decades as a program, are enjoying their best regular season in school history.
Last year they were 17-3-1, defeating Castle View in a first-round playoff game before losing to Dakota Ridge in the Sweet Sixteen. Dakota Ridge lost in the finals to Regis.
The Eagles have played consistent hockey all season. Their best, and most frustrating, game occurred against Doherty on Jan. 22 when the final score was 3-3. Pine Creek led 3-0 with 12 minutes remaining in the third period.
“We definitely should have won, but it gives us a good insight on how the playoffs are going to be,” said Pine Creek senior forward Austin Sawyer, who leads the team in goals with 18.
“We know that the Doherty game is going to be how the entire playoffs are going to be so we have to be ready in a couple of weeks. The playoffs are not going to be three-goal games. They are going to be one-goal games. Overtime games.”
Pine Creek senior defensewoman Kassia “KC” Brooks is one of the top players on the team and has already signed a scholarship offer with the Providence College women’s team. She believes the Eagles have the talent to make a deep playoff run.
“Our work ethic is very good,” Brooks said. “We work hard in practice as well as games. If we play our best game then the toughest opponent will be ourselves. If we don’t get in our heads too much and just play our game we can have a lot of success.”
Sophomore goalie Stratton Miller said the Eagles’ solid overall play on offense and defense has made him more effective in the net.
“As long as they keep the back door from happening and keep the puck out of the zone that makes my job easier,” he said. “We’re always communicating and that’s a big key.”
Pine Creek has eight key seniors, so many of the players and coaches understand this may be the ideal window for the team to make a deep postseason run.
Another senior, defenseman Andrew Santos, believes the Eagles have the potential to have playoff success.
“We all have to keep going in the same direction,” Santos said.
“When we’re up we can’t let our guard down. We can’t get into bad habits. We have to have the right mindset and do the right things as a team.”
Pine Creek coach Ed Saxer likes the overall chemistry of his team.
“We are a lot more balanced than last year,” Saxer said. “It’s not two or three players dominating us on offense. Everyone is helping out and that’s making us stronger.”
The Eagles are at Pueblo County on Thursday and then play Air Academy back-to-back games Saturday and Monday.
The regular season ends Feb. 22 against Colorado Academy.
“I like our chances,” Saxer said. “It will be exciting the rest of the way.”