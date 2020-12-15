Unlike the majority of high school athletic teams in Colorado, the Pine Creek hockey club has been on the ice on a regular basis beginning in July. The team competed in a statewide fall league not affiliated with the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Things were going along without much of a hitch until mid-November when stricter rules were implemented.
“Up until that time we could have 25 players on the ice at one time,” said Pine Creek hockey coach Ed Saxer. “It was great. Our players were working together and we were improving.”
With the loss of most of his key starters to graduation, Saxer used the fall league as a chance to develop younger talent while adding new players to the fold.
As the summer rolled along, Saxer and all the other high school hockey coaches in the state were preparing for a normal start to the season with the possibility CHSAA might make some adjustments. In early August, CHSAA officials came up with a new schedule that pushed hockey’s start date from Nov. 11 to Jan. 4.
But on Dec. 7, CHSAA pushed back the start of the winter sports season to Jan. 25, with first games beginning Feb. 1.
“Dec. 1 was supposed to be our first game,” Saxer said. “Now it’s Feb. 1. I’ve had to make two schedules and tear both of them up. Now I have to make a third schedule. I’m going crazy.”
The regular season has been reduced from 19 games to 12.
Unable to meet indoors with a large group, Saxer held a team meeting for his parents in the Pine Creek High School parking lot the night of Dec. 9.
“I’m trying to keep them informed where things are,” Saxer said. “It’s a fluid situation.”
Saxer’s Eagles were arguably the best Class 4A team in the Pikes Peak region during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. The Eagles had a combined record of 34-5-3 while winning a pair of conference titles. Last season, they lost in the second round of the state playoffs to eventual state champion Valor Christian, 3-0. The score was 1-0 heading into the third period.
Because of its success, CHSAA moved Pine Creek up to 5A this season.
“It’s going to be tough,” Saxer said. “We’re not a district team like Douglas County. We have four schools playing hockey from our district (20).”
The other District 20 teams are Air Academy, Rampart and Liberty.
Despite the latest COVID-19 restrictions, hockey teams have continued to practice. They are allowed 20 kids on the ice at a time, with 10 being on each side of the ice.
“Our biggest issue is ice time,” Saxer said. “The Air Force Academy and (Colorado College’s) Honnen Arena have shut down all activities due to the latest restrictions.”
Saxer has had to rent ice as far away Denver.
“Most of the coaches and players are in the same boat,” Saxer said. “Hopefully, we can get on the ice and have a season.”