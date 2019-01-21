The last two times the football season took place in an even-numbered year, Peter Isais helped hoist 4A state-championship trophies for Pine Creek in 2014 and 2016.
That magic has transferred to the next level, where the redshirt-freshman wide receiver celebrated an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision national championship for North Dakota State on Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas.
The Bison held off Eastern Washington, 38-24, for back-to-back national titles and seven in the past eight seasons.
“I couldn’t be blessed enough,” Isais said. “It was crazy to have success in high school, and to have that success at the Division I level, that’s very exciting.”
Isais saw limited action during the season, which was slowed by a torn hamstring suffered during fall camp. He ended up on the team’s developmental program and eventually worked his way into a role on special teams, forcing a fumble on a punt return against Southern Illinois in the regular-season finale Nov. 17.
It somewhat mirrored his sophomore season at Pine Creek during which he made just one catch and registered six tackles as a strong group of upperclassmen powered the squad to a perfect 14-0 record, capped by a 25-point blowout of Longmont in the state title game.
“Thinking back to high school, I got to suit up and play special teams for the playoffs but didn’t do much until later on,” Isais said. “In both cases, we had great upperclassmen leadership. I got to be part of an incredible team this year. I’m hoping I can be back in a leadership position like I was in high school.”
As a senior, Isais had ascended to the top of the depth chart at wide receiver, catching 61 balls for 898 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Eagles won their final 11 games of the season to win state again.
That’s where Isais wants to end up as a member of the Bison and still has three years to make his mark.
And if the past is any indication, Isais will get there, just as he did at Pine Creek as a two-sport athlete.
“I remember a kid who was very self-motivated,” said Eagles wrestling coach Billy Gabel, who helped Isais win two state wrestling crowns on the mat. “He was very disciplined and very smart. He won both state titles in wrestling very handily in large part because he didn’t make many mistakes. He knew how to get things done and win big matches.”
While the championship memories might still be fresh, it won’t help Isais moving forward. Now, it’s all about winter workouts, spring ball and ultimately a brand-new season and new memories to make.
“I’m blessed with the time we got getting to the national championship,” Isais said. “That’s because we’re still working out, and those are reps the other guys aren’t getting. I just have to show that I’m here to contribute and be a playmaker and leader to the younger guys. I’m excited for the future.”