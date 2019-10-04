Peter Isais, a 2017 Pine Creek High School graduate, is a wide receiver for the North Dakota State football team.
Isais, a redshirt sophomore, is down on the depth chart, but Bisons head coach Matt Entz said last week that Isais might get more playing time as the season moves along. Entz said in a press conference prior to the team's Missouri Valley Football Conference opener at Illinois State that Isais “has lifted his level of play in practice.”
Heading into the Illinois State game, Isais, a walk-on, had played in just two games in two seasons. Last January, he was on the sideline in uniform when NDSU defeated Eastern Washington in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision national title game.
Isais had a stellar prep career, helping Pine Creek to Class 4A state championships in 2014 and 2016. He played wide receiver, defensive back and special teams and was a team captain as a junior and senior. He set school records with 61 receptions and 13 touchdowns his senior year to earn first team all-conference and all-state honors.
Isais also won two state wrestling championships at 160 pounds.
He is majoring in business management.
Isais' father, also named Peter, was an assistant wrestling coach at NDSU from 1994-2002 and currently works as the director of national events for Colorado Springs-based USA Wrestling.
MATLOCK TAKES OVER KADETS
New Air Academy baseball coach Dustin Matlock is a Colorado Springs native with an extensive baseball background.
Following a stellar playing career at Concordia University in Nebraska, Matlock worked as an assistant coach for Pueblo Central and the Coronado.
He takes over an Air Academy team that was 13-11 last season under Brandon “Buck” Buchanan.
RODNY EARNS NATIONAL ACCLAIM IN LACROSSE
Air Academy sophomore Grant Rodny was recently named to the National Lacrosse Federation’s first Class of 2022 Top 30 rankings. The attacker earned the final spot.
More than 50 players were considered for the list.
Rodny had a solid freshman campaign for Air Academy last spring, finishing second on the team in goals with 43. Senior Matt Garrett led the team with 55. Rodny also added 43 assists.
EAGLES STAY STEADY ON THE PITCH
The Pine Creek boys’ soccer team has won 12 consecutive 5A Metro League matches dating back to Sept. 28, 2017.
The Eagles lost their league opener to Rampart that season, then proceeded to win their next five league games. They swept the conference schedule last season to win the league title.
Pine Creek opened league competition this season on Oct. 3 with an 8-2 victory over Fountain-Fort Carson. The Eagles travel to Palmer on Thursday.
Pine Creek’s leading scorers are senior Nick Appleton (7 goals) and junior Jackson Isaacs (5 goals).