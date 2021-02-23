The Pine Creek High School girls’ basketball team defeated Lewis-Palmer 53-46 in a key Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game on Feb. 9.
Pine Creek led 16-4 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime.
The third quarter was all Lewis-Palmer as it outscored the Eagles 17-1 to take a 31-30 lead.
Pine Creek got on another run of its own in the fourth quarter and pulled away.
Three Pine Creek players scored in double figures: senior Lola Kuehn (14), sophomore Brynae Stewart (13, 8 rebounds) and senior Jordyn Gutierrez (11).
Adding nine points and seven rebounds was junior Madelyn Blazo.
Through Feb. 17, Pine Creek was 4-4 overall and 2-3 in league play.