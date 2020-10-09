Pine Creek’s season opener Friday against Ralston Valley has been canceled, Denver’s 9News reported Thursday night.
District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez confirmed that members of the football team are in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test. Pine Creek could not be immediately reached for comment.
This message was posted on Pine Creek's website: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, our Week 1 Varsity and JV football games vs. Ralston Valley have been canceled."
Per Colorado High School Activities Association guidelines, in the event of a positive test, “anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 must quarantine,” and “individuals/teams must be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.”
Cortez could not confirm whether the positive test came from a player, as 9News reported. If it came from within the team, the Eagles’ Week 2 matchup with Douglas County at Garry Berry Stadium is in danger as well.
The Eagles’ original Week 1 opponent Castle View was forced to cancel due to a team quarantine. Meanwhile Pine Creek is the second Week 1 opponent to cancel on Ralston Valley. Battle Mountain will now host Ralston Valley, the Huskies’ athletic director Gentry Nixon said according to Vail Daily.
Contact the writer: kate.shefte@gazette.com