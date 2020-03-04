For the last decade, Pine Creek has been known to many as a football, baseball and wrestling school. Many wearing the school colors of navy, dark green and white believe that basketball can now be added to the mix.
The Eagles’ boys have soared high in this winter of many firsts; the first 20-win season and first conference championship in program history. On Feb. 29, the Eagles hosted their first playoff game in seven seasons when they took on Broomfield.
“Pine Creek’s had this legacy where football is our power program, but we’re kind of tired of that and we really wanted to change it,” said Eagles senior center Colton Yaeger. “This past season we worked really hard and it’s made a difference this year in our success.”
It is no secret to most prep sports fans in Colorado that Pine Creek’s football program is second to none at the 4A level. The Eagles won their fourth state championship in seven seasons in December and should remain a force for years to come.
While nobody on the school’s basketball team will make the bold prediction of state title or bust, the Eagles players and coaches believe they are on a path of continued success.
Pine Creek is the No. 12 overall seed in this year’s Class 5A playoff tournament of 48 teams. They earned that seed by the strength of winning 20 regular-season games against only three setbacks.
“Most of us are seniors now and we really wanted to go out with a bang and leave a legacy,” Yaeger said.
Senior Peyton Westfall is the team’s leading scorer this season with 14.3 points per game. He was second on the team in scoring as a junior when the Eagles were 13-11.
“We came into this season looking to improve from last year and I think everyone’s done their job,” Westfall said. “Pretty much, whoever’s got it going we get the ball to them and they do what they’re supposed to.
“We play as a team and play together.”
Senior guard Kenny Pham is second on the team in scoring (9.7 ppg) and first in assists (3.7).
“Everyone at our school is into basketball right now,” Pham said. “It feels great because basketball doesn’t get looked at a lot here.
“Earlier in the season we had a few students at our games Now we’re starting to get an entire section.”
Senior Adrian Dominguez believes the team’s hard work ethic is a huge reason for its success.
“We’ve been busting our butts and our defense has increased drastically,” he said. “We’ve come together as a team. It’s been awesome.”
Senior Perry Guidry has also played a key role this season, averaging 7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
“The goal that we set at the beginning of the year was to get better every day,” Guidry said. “We’ve been focusing on the short term and maybe the next game after that.”
Senior Cameron Horton believes the way last season ended for the Eagles — eight losses in their final nine games — was motivation for this year.
“We worked hard over the summer and we’re doing great,” he said. “We think we’ve started something and we hope that basketball continues to be more of a hyped sport at our school.”
This year’s varsity roster consists mostly of seniors who have invested a lot of time in the gymnasium taking the program greater heights. While Eagles’ coach Joe Rausch will have a vastly different looking team next season, the cupboard does not appear to be bare.
The junior varsity team went 19-0 this winter under the direction of Dick Castle. Castle has served in the program since its inception in 1998 when he was named the school’s first-ever varsity coach.
“Dick has done a great job and he is a big part of this program,” Rausch said.