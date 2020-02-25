In what has been a season of firsts, the Pine Creek boys’ basketball team is working to add to its success.
The Eagles (20-3) have already broken the single-season school record for victories (18 was the previous high) and won their first-ever Class 5A Metro League championship since the school opened in 1998.
By finishing in the Top 16 in the RPI standings, they will host a second-round playoff game on Saturday. Forty-eight teams make up the postseason field.
“This is a credit to all the guys collectively,” said Pine Creek coach Joe Rausch. “We had a rough end to last season, losing eight of our final nine games. I challenged the guys and they made the sacrifices to be successful.”
Rausch is in his sixth season with the Eagles after a successful run at Sand Creek. His Pine Creek teams have made the playoffs five times, but have yet to win a postseason game.
In his final year with the Scorpions in 2013-14, Rausch directed them to a 21-6 record and the Final Four of the 4A playoffs. He believes this year’s Pine Creek team can make a similar run.
“Outside of the top four or five teams in 5A, it’s probably pretty wide open,” Rausch said. “There’s not a lot of difference between 8 and 48.”
The Eagles’ three losses are to Sand Creek (52-47 in the season opener), Valor Christian (53-42 in non-league), and Metro League-foe Doherty (41-37 on Feb. 8).
“Doherty’s defense bothered us a little bit,” Rausch said. “But we responded well after that loss and finished strong down the stretch.”
The Eagles are a well-balanced team offensively. Senior Peyton Westfall is the only player averaging double figures in points (14.3). Other top scorers are seniors Kenny Pham (9.4), Cameron Horton (8.6), Kedarian Maul (7.3) and Perry Guidry (6.9).
“I would hate to scout us,” Rausch said. “Peyton has been our most consistent scorer, but it seems like different guys can step up and lead us any night. Our guys have really embraced the team concept.”
AIR ACADEMY GIRLS ALSO GET FIRST-ROUND BYE
The Air Academy girls’ basketball team has been nothing short of consistent for two decades. This is season is no different for coach Phil Roiko’s crew.
The Kadets (17-6) enter the postseason having won 11 of their final 13 games. Roiko credits his team’s defense as a big reason for the team’s success this winter.
“We’ve definitely improved defensively, and I think on offense we’re getting better,” Roiko said. “The chemistry with our whole team is better.”
Over the last four seasons, Roiko’s teams have a combined record of 87-14. Last year’s squad was 26-1, suffering its loss in the state semifinals.
Only two players are back from last season — senior Kylee Blacksten (15.2 points per game) and junior Annie Louthan (9.7 ppg). Blacksten will play for the University of Colorado next fall.
“Normally in the summer you get 20 to 25 games together,” Roiko said. “We didn’t have that since there was so much turnover, but the girls have really come together.”
The Kadets will host a second-round game on Friday.