Pine Creek’s baseball season came to an end Saturday with a 7-4 loss to Chaparral in the Class 5A Region 6 finals.
The Eagles (17-8) never led as Chaparral (16-9) built a 6-1 lead after 5 1/2 innings on the strength of three two-run home runs.
Pine Creek was the host school for the four-team regional. Earlier in the day, the Eagles defeated Broomfield, 3-0, on a combined no-hitter by ace right-hander Riley Cornelio (6 2/3 innings) and Kenny Steele, who struck out the final batter of the game.
Cornelio had 10 strikeouts and walked four while improving his record to 8-2 and lowering his ERA to 2.14. He also added a double and single in three at bats.
Cornelio was supported offensively with two RBIs from Kit Wigington and one from Jake Jones.
According to numerous reports, Cornelio, who sports a 94 mph fastball, is expected to be a high selection in next month’s amateur draft. He also already signed with Texas Christian University.
By bowing out of the playoffs, Pine Creek coach Glenn Millhauser will have to wait until next season to have a chance to notch his 400th career victory. The 62-year-old Millhauser (a 1975 Mitchell graduate and former professional player) has a lifetime head coaching record of 397-158 in 25 years at the helm.
“Coaching is so much a part of me,” Millhauser said. “If I didn’t coach what would I do? I still enjoy it. It’s great.”
Millhauser has led the Eagles since 2009. In 11 seasons, his teams have a combined record of 214-102. They have won 10 consecutive league championships and are annually among the top 5A teams in the state.
Millhauser has also been a head coach at Air Academy (he directed the Kadets to the 2008 4A state runner-up) and Rampart. He was an assistant at Air Academy when the Kadets won the 1989 state championship under Dick Fanning.
“I have a lot of great assistant coaches now and they are a big factor in our success,” said Millhauser, who had shoulder surgery this spring.
Millhauser has had several of his players get drafted and play professional and college baseball.
“It’s always great when a guy gets to play at the next level,” he said. “You always want to support that dream. There’s not very many players who go on to play beyond high school.”