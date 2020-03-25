After a long journey, Brock Domann is starting over.
Domann, 21, is on his third college since taking his final snap under center for Pine Creek High School in the 2016 Class 4A state championship football game. He hopes his current school, San Bernardino Valley College, a two-year institution in southern California, will be the springboard that catapults him onto Division I football greatness.
“Before I hang up my cleats I need to realize my fullest potential,” Domann said last week after returning home to his family’s Pine Creek neighborhood home for spring break. “I feel God has a plan for me.”
Domann spent spring break working out in the basement of his home with his older brother, JoJo, a senior linebacker at the University of Nebraska, and two of JoJo’s Cornhusker teammates who came to Colorado for a visit.
Domann transferred to SBVC in January from Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C. He was at Campbell for one season, arriving there in January 2019 from Ventura (Calif.) Community College.
In 2018, Domann helped Ventura to a runner-up finish in the California Community College Athletic Association state championship game. He tossed a season-high four touchdowns in the loss to Laney.
“I loved my time at Ventura,” Domann said.
Though Domann has been out of high school for three years, he still has three years left on his NCAA eligibility clock.
Domann began his college career at Ventura in the fall of 2017. He took only 11 units each of his two semesters there during the 2017-18 academic year, which allowed him to gray shirt. He was still able to work out with the team.
The following year (2018 season), he was under center for the Pirates. Domann helped Ventura to a 10-3 record as he passed for 1,568 yards in the high-octane offense.
Domann transferred to Campbell for the spring 2019 semester and was given the option to redshirt, which allowed him to practice with the team. He planned on being the Fighting Camels’ starting quarterback for the upcoming 2020 fall campaign.
That plan was drastically altered in the summer of 2019 when Campbell recruited Hajj-Malik Williams from the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School. He passed for 2,042 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 891 yards and nine touchdowns to establish himself as Campbell’s long-term quarterback.
“I could have stayed at Campbell held a clipboard for three more years and got my degree from there, but that wasn’t what I wanted,” Domann said. “I felt I would have lost my soul.”
Domann entered the NCAA transfer portal after last season at Campbell. About that same time, SBVC head football coach Daniel Algattas — the person who recruited Domann to Ventura — called to touch base with Domann.
“I was more surprised than anyone things didn’t work out for him at Campbell,” Algattas said. “I think he’s a pretty special guy, and definitely believe he can have success at the Division I FBS level.”
Domann, who looks up to Algattas as a mentor, quickly decided that SBVC, with its West Coast offense, was the best program to put him on track to get back to his next D-I program.
“I had nine or 10 offers from D-II schools, but I believe I am a D-I quarterback,” Domann said. “I felt the best program to get me there was SBVC.”
The Wolverines were 9-2 last fall while averaging 41 points per game. The offense averaged 458 yards per contest (350 through the air).
Algattas is thrilled to have Domann in his program.
“Brock has great decision-making abilities,” Algattas said. “He’s very purposeful in his decision making, and he’s a very intentional learner.”
Algattas likens Domann to the Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, who orchestrated the West Coast offense to four Super Bowl title with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s.
“I’ve coached Joe Montana’s boys, and I’ve played catch with Joe Montana, and I can tell you that Brock throws a tighter spiral than Mr. Montana,” Algattas said.
Domann is well aware that there are people on the outside looking in at his journey thinking it is too late to realize his dream of starting for a D-I college.
“Anybody who’s had success has had to fight a ton of adversity. I believe God has put me on a path to a lot of adversity and I am joyfully going down that path.”